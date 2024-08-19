Splitgate 2 factions: All abilities & team traits revealed so far

Splitgate 2 is finally entering into early alpha for testing, here’s what you need to know about the game’s various factions, including their abilities and team traits.

The highly anticipated Splitgate 2 has been announced for its early alpha. The FPS’s original iteration saw pretty massive success when it was released back in 2019. Blending together portals and physics for a monumental arena shooter that players loved, the devs took it offline after it failed to keep its momentum.

Article continues after ad

Now the title is back once more, and ready to bring a new gameplay experience to players all over.

Splitgate 2 showcases three factions that you can play around, all of which offer different playstyles, with traits and abilities that can influence the way you approach each match. Without further ado, here are all factions in Splitgate, with their abilities and team traits.

Splitgate 2: all abilities and team traits for each faction

Faction Name Description Ability Team Trait Aeros Fast and agile, Aeros Aces use their master portal skills to control any arena. Rush: Movement and reload speed boost, plus a one-time health boost. Taskmaster: Faster ability cooldown for you and your teammates. Meridian Meridian Aces support their teams with healing technology, energy-based weaponry, and even the power to manipulate time. Hypersight: Briefly reveals enemies through walls and teammates Wellness: Faster health regeneration for you and your teammates. Sabrask To honor their Martian homeland, Sabrask Aces defend their teams with strength and explosive force. Smart Wall: Transparent barrier wall that you can shoot through, but enemies cannot. Stockpile: Spawn in with extra reserve ammo for you and your teammates.

Splitgate 2’s early Alpha will begin on 21 August at 11 AM CT and will end on 25 August at 10 PM CT. This gives you just four days to hop in and give it a go. If you’re looking to sign up to get access to early alpha, you can follow our handy dandy guide right here.

Article continues after ad