Split Fiction: Release date, gameplay trailer, platforms & everything we know

Split Fiction is the latest co-op adventure from the developers of It Takes Two, taking players to unique sci-fi and fantasy worlds.

The Game Awards 2024 was full of exciting reveals like The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog’s next game, but Split Fiction was one of the biggest takeaways. It Takes Two was adored by critics and fans alike, with Dexerto giving it 9/10 in our review, so Hazelight’s next game is hotly anticipated.

It’s finally been announced and it’s coming sooner than you might expect, so here’s everything we know about Split Ficiton including its release date, price, platforms, and gameplay trailer.

Split Fiction releases on March 6, 2025.

It was only announced at December’s 2024 Game Awards so while we might be waiting years for The Elder Scrolls 6 and The Witcher 4, there’s hardly any time between the announcement and the game being in your hands.

Hazelight Studios

Price & is it on Game Pass?

Split Fiction costs $49.99/£39.99 so it’s a little bit cheaper than your typical AAA release.

It’s actually more expensive on the Microsoft store in the UK, costing £44.99. While it’s not coming to Game Pass or EA Play at launch, you’ll get a 10% discount if you’re subscribed to either service, costing $44.99/£40.49.

Split Fiction platforms

Split Fiction will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App.

Their last game, It Takes Two, arrived on the Switch around a year after its launch. However, with games only getting better looking and more difficult to run, it might skip Nintendo’s handheld. The devs did lower the graphics to get It Takes Two to run on the Switch though, so never say never.

Trailer

The first and only Split Fiction trailer came at the game awards, showing off the plot, gameplay, and confirming the March 6 release date.

Developer

Hazelight Studios develop Split Fiction with Josef Fares serving as game director.

Fares directed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons with Starbreeze Studios and then created his own studio, Hazelight, first publishing A Way Out. After its success, Hazelight published It Takes Two which instantly became critically acclaimed, winning Game of the Year at 2021’s The Game Awards.

Plot and gameplay

Two aspiring writers take their creations to get published by a new company that can fully realize their ideas in virtual reality. Mio writes sci-fi and Zoe writes fantasy, and after being betrayed by the company, they end up trapped together in the simulation and must traverse between the worlds they created to escape.

The gameplay is similar to what you’d expect from Hazelight, it’s a puzzle platformer where you and a friend must work together to solve bizarre but challenging puzzles.

Is it crossplay? Friend’s Pass explained

Yes, Split Fiction will feature crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It also supports the Friend’s Pass feature, which means only one person needs to own the game. Here’s how to use it:

How to use Friend’s Pass

Buy Split Fiction. Get your friend to down the Friend’s Pass on their platform. Launch the game and invite your friend. Play the story together.

Can you play Split Fiction solo?

No, it can’t be played solo. Split Fiction has been designed specifically as a two-player experience, so you’ll need someone else to control the other character to complete all the puzzles.

But thanks to the Friend’s Pass feature you don’t have to find someone else who owns the game, you can invite anyone you like to play.

While you wait for Split Fiction, you can check out the best co-op games like It Takes Two and our favorite games of 2024 if you’re looking for something else to play.