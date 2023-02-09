Splatoon 3 update 2.1.1 patch notes: Expansion Pass bonus, changes for controls & Multiplayer

Splatoon 3 rolled out a new update on February 8 for version 2.1.1, featuring big changes to Multiplayer, player controls, and other fixes.
Splatoon’s next Expansion Pass is going to bring with it a new single-player campaign, something fans have been calling for since its release in September 2022.
Before that, though, the community has been greeted with a new content refresh for version 2.1.1, boasting a note on the Expansion Pass pre-order bonus. Those who pre-order the Inkopolis & Side Order DLC will be able to cash in on an in-game battle-boosting bonus as part of the update.
So, let’s take a look at the changes in full.
Splatoon 3 Feb update: 2.1.1 patch notes
The following patch notes were confirmed by Nintendo America on a support page.
Expansion Pass Order Bonus Available
- Players who order the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Inkopolis & Side Order DLC will receive an in-game battle-boosting bonus.
- To collect your battle-boosting bonus, you must first purchase and download the DLC content. Then start the Splatoon 3 game, visit the lobby terminal, and select Get Stuff.
Fixes to Player Controls
- Fixed an issue that caused communication to be interrupted while performing certain actions with the Splattershot Jr. or Custom Splattershot Jr. weapons, even if those actions can usually be performed.
- Fixed an issue that caused ink to be displayed incorrectly if a Slosher and a Tri-Slosher both attacked at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where there could be a delay in recovering from existing damage if you were within range of an attack from a Wave Breaker or Big Shot and avoided taking damage by jumping or other means.
Fixes to Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where players between terrain and a Tacticooler could clip inside the terrain if the Tacticooler was set up in the corner of the terrain.
- Due to this change, you will now be able to pass through the Tacticooler—even in Inkling or Octoling form—while performing an action that causes you to move quickly, such as a Dodge Roll while using a dualie weapon.
- Fixed an issue in Brinewater Springs where players could get onto rocks outside the stage.
Other Fixes
- Fixed an issue that occurred while replaying Tricolor Turf War battles where the cheers from Deep Cut would sometimes be for teams other than the ones in the battle.
- Fixed an issue that occurred while replaying job scenarios in the Shoal. If the replay contained weapons labeled with a question mark, it could cause the screen to go black and prevent the game from starting.
Note: Compatible with Ver. 2.1.0 battle replays. Not compatible with Ver. 2.0.1 or earlier battle replays.