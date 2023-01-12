Spiritfall: Gameplay trailer, platforms & everything we know

Spiritfall is an upcoming fast-paced 2D action roguelite filled with color, customization, and creativity. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title including the gameplay, trailer, and what platform you can enjoy the experience on.

Rogue-lites are extremely replayable and are often a perfect way to spend half an hour on a game, without the need to dedicate any longer, although they can be rather addictive, with many wanting ‘one more game’.

Spiritfall is no different. It’s an upcoming, colorful creation heavily inspired by the classic 2D fighting games many know and love. So, we’ve put together everything we know about the game including whether it has a release date, what it looks like, and what you can play Spiritfall on.

Contents

Not currently. Spiritfall doesn’t have a solidified release date. However, it has been announced that the game will be coming out in March 2023, meaning fans won’t have long to wait.

When more information is released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for a full release date.

Spiritfall gameplay trailer

On January 2, 2023, Spiritfall gave fans a taste of their upcoming 2D Rogue-lite featuring elements of gameplay and the overall design. You can watch it below:

What is Spiritfall about?

Spiritfall is a fast-paced 2D Rogue-lite that forces players to learn deadly combos, and battle against challenging enemies as they go through the different regions.

You can forge your own weapons, enchant items, and even meet characters to assist you on your travels, or fight you where you stand.

Ultimately, this is an adventure game filled into a Rogue-lite and combines beautiful artwork with 2D platform fighter inspirations, all fitted into a fast-paced but memorable experience.

What platforms is Spiritfall available on?

Spiritfall will currently only be available to play on PC. There is no information regarding its move to console or the Nintendo Switch.

That’s all we currently know about Spiritfall. When more information is released we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of the other upcoming titles:

