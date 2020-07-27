Spider-Man: Miles Morales reportedly includes PS5 remaster of first game

A leak on Reddit claims that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come with a free PS5 remaster of the PlayStation 4 title. The user says the information came from the latest issue of Game Informer Magazine.

On June 11, Sony announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5 during their Future of Gaming event. However, the title was quickly met with confusion as to whether it was a full length sequel or DLC.

Developer Insomniac Games quickly cleared it up, stating it was in fact a standalone game. On July 27, a rumor on Reddit claimed that the release will also include a free next-gen remaster of the Spider-Man PS4 game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales to include PS5 remaster?

The rumor first started when user '77good123' made a post on July 27 about a next-gen remaster of Spider-Man. The Redditor uploaded a screenshot from Game Informer Magazine's issue 327 – which Dexerto has confirmed to be real.

"This was in my gameinformer magazine....correct me if I’m wrong but I don’t remember a Spider-Man remaster being announced..." the title of his submission read.

The picture included reads, "Miles Morales isn't a traditional sequel, since it comes bundled with a remastered version of Insomniac's Spider-Man that takes full advantage of the PS5 hardware."

The information is odd as in June, Insomniac Games debunked reports that Miles Morales would be a part of a PS5 remaster of Spider-Man PS4 and called it a "standalone game." Although it should be noted that the new rumor is that the remaster is separate and will be included alongside it.

At the time of writing, Insomniac has yet to respond to the new reports. And of course, you should always take any rumor with a grain of salt. Although it being reported by an established company like Game Informer is interesting to say the least.

Dexerto also did some digging, and found that the issue was originally published on June 30. While that was weeks after the developer made their statements on Twitter, it could have been old information the magazine mistakenly forgot to update before publication.