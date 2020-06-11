Spider-Man: Miles Morales announced as PS5 launch title

Sony has revealed the next installment in its Spider-Man series will be launching Holiday 2020.

The first installment received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, as the title had players take control of Peter Parker in an open-world New York City.

Miles Morales has been a popular character within the Marvel mythos for some time as an alternate dimension Spider-Man. The character had his big screen debut in the animated film Enter the Spiderverse in 2018.

The fresh trailer debuted as part of Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal event and features Morales swinging around New York City in the winter, indicating that some time has passed since the first game and this one.

Notably absent from the trailer is Peter Parker, so it will be interesting to see if players end up taking control of him in any capacity in this sequel.

While the trailer didn't show off much in the way of gameplay, we did get a glimpse of some new weather and what seems to be a dynamic day-night cycle as well as some of Myles' abilities in combat.

The first game, released in 2018 and developed by Insomniac Games, did have certain sections where they played as Miles Morales, though never as Spider-Man. The title ended on a cliff-hanger with the sequel's title character revealing his powers to Peter Parker.

Spider-Man has sold over 10 million units worldwide since its release including both digital and physical copies, leaving fans excited for the sequel, coming holiday 2020.