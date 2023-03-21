Spider-Man 2’s Venom voice actor hints at September release

Spider-Man 2’s Venom voice actor, Tony Todd, has hinted that the PlayStation title could release this coming September.

To the surprise of many, Sony and Insomniac unveiled Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 during a September 2021 PlayStation showcase. Since then, precious little has been shared about the title in an official capacity.

Insomniac maintains the Spider-Man sequel will launch in 2023, though fans continue to express doubt given radio silence.

As of writing, the title has yet to even receive so much as a gameplay trailer. And outside of what appeared in the teaser trailer, details about the plot and characters remain under wraps. It seems that may change by the end of this summer, however.

Venom voice actor may have outed Spider-Man 2’s release window

In response to a fan on Twitter, horror icon and Venom voice actor Tony Todd said this about the Spider-Man sequel’s release, “Looks like September.”

Todd added that a big publicity push is scheduled for August; he’s been told that commercials will start going live around that time, too.

A screenshot of the tweet in question appears below, in the event that Todd is asked to delete the post:

Given that the original Marvel’s Spider-Man hit PS4 in September 2018, September sounds like as good a date as any of the sequel’s eagerly-anticipated rollout.

Naturally, this raises the question of when Sony plans on actually showcasing the game. Journalist Jeff Grubb claimed earlier this year that a PlayStation showcase could go live ahead of E3 2023, yet Sony itself won’t soon corroborate as much.

Additionally interesting about Spider-Man 2’s supposed launch timing is the Starfield due date. Bethesda Games’ sci-fi RPG will hit PC and Xbox platforms on Wednesday, September 6. It’s possible these two heavy hitters will now release in close proximity to one another.