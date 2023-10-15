Spider-Man 2 launch trailer shows Spidey fighting a yet unseen villain

Spider-Man 2 is rapidly approaching, and the launch trailer showed fans a returning villain joining the fray: Sandman.

There’s a considerable amount of hype around Spider-Man 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Miles Morales.

Naturally, it’s been for good reason. The sequel will see both Spider-Men take on notorious villains Kraven and Venom as they fight to protect New York.

With the launch almost upon us, the marketing has only ratcheted up. The launch trailer has dropped, and it showed the Spider duos’ problems are even messier than anticipated.

Spider-Man 2 enters the Sandman

To date, the information around Spider-Man 2 has focused on a few core storylines: Miles Morales and Peter Parker’s team up, Venom and the symbiote, and Kraven’s hunt for glory.

There will be plenty more secrets to unfold come launch, but the launch trailer just revealed the newest secret: Sandman has entered the fray.

In a brief snippet, both Spider-Men engaged in a cinematic battle against Sandman that was eerily reminiscent of his big screen appearances.

This is the first look at Sandman, and it’s safe to say that nobody expected him to be present. “Kraven, Lizard, Venom, and Sandman?!?! This feels like the Spider-Man 3 we should have gotten,” one viewer commented in reference to the beloved Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

Safe to say, the situation only gets worse for our heroes. The rest of the trailer showed off other key points, such as Peter’s increased aggression due to the symbiote and how it created tension amongst his peers.

Time will tell how the story unfolds, but fans are certainly in for a sandy treat come launch. Spider-Man 2 launches October 20 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.