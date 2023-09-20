Spider-Man 2’s new fall damage feature ups the ante from previous games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes fall damage for Peter and Miles, though the previous games had no such feature.

In the true tradition of sequels, it seems Insomniac’s going all out with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The new title features a map roughly twice the size of the original game, complete with the addition of New York’s Queens and Brooklyn boroughs.

Villains new to the Insomniac universe like Venom and Kraven the Hunter should help mix things up for players. And, of course, fans of the first title and Miles Morales are especially excited to jump between the two Spider-Man throughout the campaign.

Information from those who’ve gone hands-on with the experience suggests the development crew added yet another wrinkle, one that may encourage players to swing through NYC a bit more cautiously.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature fall damage

YouTubers and members of the press recently got to play Spider-Man 2 at a preview event. As such, several details about the gameplay have surfaced over the course of the last several days.

Content creator Blitzwinger compiled a video of the most pertinent details, at one point noting that the sequel will introduce fall damage. YouTuber Caboose shared this particular bit of information, though fans need not worry.

While Peter and Miles will now take damage after hitting the ground, it’s apparently a feature that players can toggle on and off in the settings.

As some may recall, fall damage played no part in Marvel’s Spider-Man or Miles Morales. Perhaps the crew at Insomniac simply wanted to boost the immersion this time around.

Whatever the case, those who keep fall damage toggled on in Spider-Man 2 will probably have to be more mindful during traversal. One missed grapple point, and our heroes could go tumbling to their deaths.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits PS5 this fall on Friday, October 20.