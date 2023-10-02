Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have DLC?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on its way, bringing gamers back into the web-slinging world of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and many more – but will it have DLC? Here’s everything we know.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already boasting an extensive storyline, a vast city to explore, and some fan-favorite enemies to take down – but despite the amount players can do, a game like this will always leave you wanting more.

Thankfully, that’s where DLC comes in. They often bring a new chapter to the main character’s story or hone in on certain side characters and locations. Or, they can introduce something new entirely, giving fans a taste of that unique experience all over again. So, does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have DLC? Here’s everything we know.

Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have DLC?

Currently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will not have DLC upon its launch.

Instead, players will have the base game to enjoy, which features tons of exciting villains, heroes, and quests to complete.

Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 get DLC post-launch?

Nothing has been announced regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLC as of yet, but it’s entirely likely that the game will eventually get some.

Its predecessor received “The City That Never Sleeps” DLC, with new quests, suits, and three new chapters. So, if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is anything like that, players can expect to see a fair amount of content on the horizon. Although, nothing’s been announced yet.

So there you have it, that’s everything we know about whether Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have a DLC. While waiting for the game to come out, take a look at some of our other handy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 guides and content:

