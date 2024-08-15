Spectre Divide Twitch drops: How to get exclusive skins & Beta access

Spectre Divide is opening up Twitch drops for the first time since it was announced, allowing players to get exclusive cosmetics and access to the closed beta.

Announced on August 1, shroud and Mountaintop Studios revealed Spectre Divide to the world, a 3v3 tactical shooter that they’ve been developing in secret over the past two years.

Now in closed beta, players are getting a look at its unique body-swapping bomb-defusal gameplay, as well as checking out the first batch of Twitch drops.

So here is how you can get some exclusive cosmetics, and potentially a closed beta invite through Spectre Divide’s Twitch drops.

How to get Spectre Divide Twitch drops

Before you can get any cosmetics or a closed beta invite, you’ll need to link your Steam account to your Twitch account. You can follow the steps below to do so:

Log in to your Steam account through the Spectre Divide website Enter your email Link your Twitch account through the website

After doing so, you can start watching and claiming your cosmetics if you have access to the closed beta. By linking your account, you’ll also be able to potentially get access to the closed beta if you’re lucky.

Spectre Divide Twitch drops rewards and closed beta access

You can get several exclusive cosmetics through the limited-time Twitch drops. The drop will start from August 14 to August 22.

Below you can find all the cosmetics and the hours required:

Troublemakers Banner: 2 hours

2 hours Bad Intentions Spray: 4 hours

4 hours Sinister Smile Charm: 8 hours

Mountaintop Studios Spectre Divide Twitch drops

To get access to the closed beta through Twitch drops, you will need to watch enough hours. It’s unknown if you need to watch enough hours to get all three cosmetics to get access to the closed beta, but it’s safe to assume so.

You’ll need to make sure your Steam and Twitch account is linked to the Spectre Divide website, and you will be notified if you get early access to the closed beta through the email you entered.