Spectre Divide players slam “delusional” skin prices in Shroud’s game

The newly-released Spectre Divide, an online FPS helmed by Twitch streamer Shroud, has already received heavy criticism for its “delusional” pricing on skins.

Spectre Divide granted fans the chance to play it early through a Closed Beta before releasing on September 3 on PC, with no official release date yet for consoles.

It currently has garnered “Mixed” reviews on Steam, with many of the complaints pointing to the game’s expensive cosmetic prices.

One Reddit post disapproved the first store bundle available called “Cry Kinesis”. It grants players one melee and four gun skins and costs 9,000 SP (Spectre Points), on sale from 12,000 SP.

Article continues after ad

The poster’s nauseated emoji easily represents how the majority of these fans feel, as this bundle would cost around $90.

The second photo shows that players would have to purchase 5,600 SP for $49.99, then 3,800 SP for $34.99 as the cheapest option. You could also go for a single purchase of 11,500 SP for a whopping $99.99.

Article continues after ad

Many responses were unimpressed by the look of the skin bundle in relation to its price. “I’m one of those losers that buys skins right away but… these are so basic I’m not even considering buying them,” one fan said.

Article continues after ad

Others noticed how these prices seemed to directly compete with Valorant’s cosmetic bundle costs.

“[T]his pricing implies it’s a direct competitor to valorant and it’s clearly miles away both in terms features,” one reply stated, “and skin appeal itself, axe comes with a super mid animation…”

Around the same time, another post popped up, with the user calling the prices worse than Valorant.

A response to this post called the design and marketing team “delusional” for thinking players would want to pay that much money for “mid skins.”

Article continues after ad

Although Spectre Divide has free Twitch drops, it doesn’t seem to be enough for players to be complicit with the exorbitant cosmetic prices of this freshly released game.