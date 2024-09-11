Space Marine 2’s max level is going to take you forever to reach

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 features a deep leveling system, with a variety of activities that contribute to your progress. Here’s everything you need to know about the max level and how to get there.

PvE: Operations will be your source of XP during your leveling journey. These are unlocked after completing some of the campaign, and offer a base rate of XP for completions, with the amount dependent on the difficulty you have selected.

In the campaign itself, you will find yourself playing as Titus and, as such, won’t make any further progress towards leveling up your main class.

Article continues after ad

So, what exactly is the level cap, and how long will it take you to get there?

What is the max level in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

There are a lot of threats to face during your journey to max level

The max level in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is set to level 25.

Though this isn’t a terrifying number in and of itself, it will likely take most casual players a while to get there. You’ll need to complete around half the campaign to unlock PvE: Operations in the first place, which should take around five hours.

Article continues after ad

From there, you will want to grind the second Operation if you’re looking to reach the cap as quickly as possible (ideally on the Threat Level: Substantial difficulty, as this offers the best balance between ease of completion and additional XP). Overall, you are likely looking at 12-15 hours of hard grinding before you can cap.

Article continues after ad

Sure, there have been much more significant grinds in other games over the years but it’s still a fairly hefty time investment to reach the end and unlock everything. Fortunately, the game is a ton of fun, so it shouldn’t feel too much like work while you do.

Outside of this, you will also work to level up your chosen weapons by using them in PvE activities. As you earn further XP for each weapon, better versions will become available, but you’ll need to spend Armory data and Requisition to unlock it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In short, dedicated Space Marine players are likely to be very busy for a while yet, and with the developer likely to raise the level cap over time, that won’t change any time soon.