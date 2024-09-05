Space Marine 2’s campaign packs an impressive amount of action

Space Marine 2 features an in-depth action-packed campaign that will keep you hooked until the very end.

Space Marine 2 might be an action-filled gorefest, but at its core, it has a deeply woven story that connects everything you do in the game as discussed in our review. In it, you take the role of Lieutenant Titus after the events of the 2011 prequel. Here you will join hands with Chairon and Gadriel as you fight your way through swarms of Tyranids.

Throughout the campaign, however, you’re met with tons of action, lore, enemies, and even unsuspecting allies, all in the short space of the adventure.

How long is Space Marine 2’s campaign?

Here’s how long it takes to finish the Space Marine 2 campaign:

Rushing the story : 8-10 hours

: 8-10 hours Completing side quests along the way: 12-14 hours

Now, the times mentioned here are the average playtime for a player who might be playing solo and on Easy or Normal difficulty settings. These will change if you decide to co-op with your friends and play on Hard or Angel of Death difficulty.

Now, do not feel disheartened if the campaign looks small based on just the number. This is because, Space Marine 2 is not just a story game, but a live service title as well. Here are the lengths of some of the other games in the genre:

Halo (all games): Average 8-10 hours

Average 8-10 hours Gears of War (all games): Average 8-9 hours

The titles mentioned above are some of the best games ever made and they have pretty short campaigns. It is not always about the length, but also the content, and Space Marine 2 balances it quite well.

In fact, the game does not end here as there is even more PvE content to explore through the Operations mode.

Saber Interactive Space Marine 2 has a deep and action-packed story.

What is Operations mode?

Operations Mode is a co-op activity where you can join two of your friends or go in solo and face swarms of Tyranids. There are 6 different maps to choose from in this mode and you can play these endlessly as they are all replayable multiple times.

These will take you around 2 to 3 hours to complete. Additionally, the game will add more PvE missions later during its first year to improve replayability, so these missions are worth exploring after you are done with the campaign.

This is all we know about the length of the campaign for Space Marine 2. If you are finding any of them difficult to get, check out our build guides for Assault Space Marine and Bulwark Space Marine to make things easier. Also, check out our Space Marine 2 review if you are new to the franchise and want to dive into the game.