Space Marine 2 tier list: Best classes for Operations & PvP

Whether you’re diving into Operations or Eternal War in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, you’ll need the best class to help you take down any Heretics, Tyranids, or just other players.

One of the best things about Space Marine 2 is its versatility. Sure, the aim of destruction is always the same, but how you go about it depends on your choice of class. Do you want to be up front in the middle of the action? Do you want to help support your team while dealing great damage from a medium range? Or do you prefer to pick off enemies from afar? Well, whatever your answer, there’s a class for you.

However, these Space Marine 2 classes weren’t created to be equal, and some are much better than others. So, using our experience as both players and Warhammer lovers, we’ve tried and tested all six classes to see which hold up in both battle scenarios.

So, with that in mind, here’s our Space Marine 2 classes tier list for both Operations (PvE) and Eternal War (PvP).

Space Marine 2 classes tier list

Best classes for PvE (Operations)

TIER CLASS S Assault, Bulwark A Tactical B Vanguard C Sniper, Heavy

Best classes for PvP (Eternal War)

TIER CLASS S Bulwark, Heavy A Sniper B Tactical, Assault C Vanguard

Our tiers explained

S: The best class for the job

A: Very good for most situations

B: There are specific situations where these can perform well

C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

It’s worth noting, that with Space Marine 2 just coming out, these tiers are subject to change should there be any updates with nerfs or buffs to certain classes. So, be sure to keep an eye out on our rankings, as we’ll adjust them if anything changes.

Best classes in Space Marine 2 for PvE and PvP

Assault

Focus Entertainment The Assault is a classic, but takes some getting used to.

Sporting the particularly useful Jump Pack and deadly secondary / melee setup, it’s hard to deny the power of the Assault class. This classic Space Marine feels like a jack-of-all-trades, despite the lack of a primary weapon.

Essentially, if you’ve mastered the art of combos, parries, and dodging, the Assault class will be a force to content with.

Assault in PvE

Naturally, fighting against Tyranids is a little different to battling against other players. As such, the Assault class thrives in different ways when playing in Operations.

When it comes to PvE, your biggest enemy is hordes, and having a powerful melee weapon by your side can certainly aid in your survival. The Assault is pretty nimble for its size and build, so dodging, parrying, and eliminating enemies is pretty easy. Combine that with a fast melee weapon and you have a force to be reckoned with when things get a little close for comfort.

Ultimately, the Assault class truely thrives up close, your Jump Pack allows for a quick and easy escape (or a fast entrance into a horde) and your two weapons let you thrive in close combat, or far away from a boss.

Assault in PvP

When it comes to PvP, the players aren’t using the same tactics as the enemies you battle in Operations, which means the Assault class can’t either. However, that doesn’t stop it from being able to thrive in those situations.

Much like the Operations mode, the Assault is able to use its Jump Pack to take down unsuspecting Snipers or even lower health Bulwarks and Heavys. Now, it’s worth noting, that its not as strong as the Bulwark in melee combat, and due to the lack of a primary weapon, ranged fighting isn’t ideal either.

For the Assault, you can thrive in PvP if you build it carefully, but you’ll always need to be aware that you’re not the most powerful Marine on the block.

For more information on the Assault class in Space Marine 2, check out our build guide.

Bulwark

Focus Entertainment This class is currently one of the most powerful in Space Marine 2.

The Bulwark prioritizes melee damage over anything else, using its shields, skill, and powerful sword (or hammer) to utterly destroy any enemy that it comes across. As such, skill is imperative, but once you perfect that, you’ll be deadly.

Bulwark in PvE

As mentioned with the Assault, the Bulwark works best in hordes thanks to its melee. Bosses can lead to a few struggles early on in the game, but all-in-all, this is an S-tier class to choose in Operations Mode. Especially when you consider the skill.

Being able to restore shields for yourself and your entire team is second to none in PvE. Typically, you and a few other melee characters will charge into the fight, and quickly become overwhelmed. However, as soon as you drop your skill all that pressure disappears and you’re able to settle back into the parrying, dodging, and smashing.

Sure, it may seem like being up close to the enemy is a huge risk, but that’s what the massive set of armor and huge weapon is for. Simply stand strong, activate your skill when you really need it, master your combos, and you’ll be unstoppable.

Bulwark in PvP

Melee is a huge risk in PvP, not only are you running into the fray, but you’re also leaving yourself wide open for Snipers, Tacticals, and really anyone with a ranged weapon. However, that risk doesn’t stop the Bulwark from being S-tier in Eternal War.

Whether you drop your skill on your squishier allies and run in, or head over to an unsuspecting enemy, drop your skill and begin smashing, you’ll likely come out on top. Unlike the Assault, the Bulwark has a powerful shield to block all incoming ranged damage. Combine that with the pretty impressive melee damage you’ll deal, and you have a deadly force who’s almost unkillable.

If you’re looking for a PvP class that’ll constantly succeed and make you feel overpowered, then the Bulwark is your best choice.

For more information on the Bulwark class in Space Marine 2, check out our build guide.

Heavy

Focus Entertainment While it may look cool, the Heavy class isn’t as powerful as it seems.

The Heavy class in Space Marine 2 is fantastic in certain situations, but a terrible idea in others. Due to it’s situational design, many end up leaving it behind in favor of the Bulwark or even the Tactical class. However, with a little fine tuning, a Heavy Space Marine can thrive, particularly when you consider their skill, Iron Halo.

Heavy in PvE

Hordes, bosses, and tough enemies are the key problems in Operations mode, and the Heavy class can deal with potentially two of those, provided the tough enemy doesn’t come with a horde.

Ultimately, the lack of a melee weapon lets this class down intensely, especially in PvE battles. If a horde comes your way and gets near you, then there’s almost nothing you can do to stop it. Sure, you could use your Iron Halo skill, but that only works for ranged damage, making it almost useless in Tyranid missions.

Sure, the ranged damage cover is great, especially with the Multi Melter, and the Heavy class does have some useful weapons and perks, but that lack of a melee makes it a terrible choice in PvE.

Heavy in PvP

While the above is certainly true for Operations mode, the classes usefulness in PvP is the polar opposite. In fact, it sits comfortably at S-tier for the same reason it places itself in C-tier for PvE.

Sure, melee weapons are certainly useful, and being able to devistate an enemy from close quarters can be vital on occasion, but the Heavy class is all about ranged. Stay far away, pick off the enemy from afar, and activate your Iron Halo to protect multiple players, and you have the most annoying yet powerful DPS/Support character in the match.

Unlike Operations, enemies are unlikely to swarm you in PvP, meaning the issues of hordes are forgotten, and as long as you manipulate the situation and stay away, there’s nothing you can’t handle in this great Space Marine 2 class.

For more information on the Heavy class in Space Marine 2, check out our build guide.

Sniper

Focus Entertainment Snipers can be deadly in PvP, but are useless in Operations.

The Sniper and Heavy classes work much in the same way, being powerful in PvP but absolutely dreadful in Operations mode. This is largely due to the lack of protection against hordes or swarms of enemies, even with their skill.

However, when you’re focusing on just one or two, this class becomes a satisfying killer for those players with perfect aim.

Sniper in PvE

Imagine placing a Space Marine without too much melee power, a large long-ranged weapon, and the ability to turn invisible into a horde of 50 or more enemies all nipping at their armor. It’s not going to turn out too well. Which is why the Sniper class sits comfortably at C-tier in our Operations tier list.

Ranged is fantastic, but realistically, you won’t be coming up against single powerful enemies much in Operations mode. Sure, a few bosses will face the wrath of your Sniper, but for the most part, you’ll find yourself either running away or going down whenever a horde comes near.

Naturally, the invisibility skill can be useful to help revive fallen brothers, or get you out of a tricky situation, but there’s no mission in which a Sniper proves more useful than any other class in Operations mode.

Sniper in PvP

PvP is a different story, however. With only six enemies on the battlefield, and very few instances where you’re swarmed, the Sniper is truly able to come into its own. After all, your primary weapon is capable of dealing fantastic damage, and your secondary allows for a little more close range attacks, if the situation presents itself.

Whether this class chooses to use stealth to position themselves into a key camping location to pick off the enemy or snipe from a distance and active their skill to escape an oncoming Bulwark or Assault, you’ll usually come out on top, or at least not in the respawn loading screen.

On top of this, the Sniper is incredibly easy to master in PvP, all you need is good aim. So, just stay away from melee (that’s a recipe for disaster), keep your aim true, and save your skill for the perfect moment.

For more information on the Sniper class in Space Marine 2, check out our build guide.

Tactical

Focus Entertainment While it may be popular, this class isn’t always the best choice.

Each class in Space Marine 2 has its own specialization, aside from the Tacital, which thrives on its ability to be whatever you need at that moment.

This damage-dealing support class is ideal for most situations, being able to spot hidden enemies, expose weak points, and work around whatever weapon you choose to wield. Sure, it’s almost a jack-of-all-trades yet master of none, but there’s no denying its uses early on in the game.

Tactical in PvE

Having a powerful primary weapon along with a great secondary almost eliminates the need for a strong melee tool. Sure, it’s useful, but mowing down a horde with your Auto Bolt Rifle is never a bad decision and will usually work in your favor.

The primary perk around the Tactical class in PvE is how well it handles multiple situations. If you’re in a horde and feel surrounded, then you have a fast-paced rifle and a secondary to keep you safe. If you come across a boss, then you can expose its weak points and take it down with that rifle along with the team. Or, if there are tons of hidden enemies, then your skill can perfectly pinpoint those pests and allow the team to do even more damage.

Whatever it is you want to battle, the tactical can do it. Sure, it’s not as strong at these as the classes that specialize in it, but that’s not always a bad thing.

Tactical in PvP

While the Tactical class is certainly a useful addition to an Operations team, PvP feels less so. The consistent movement, fast pace, and master-of-none design means you usually suffer against almost anything you come across.

Going up against a melee character like the Assault or Bulwark often spells death due to your inefficiency in that regard. Then battling a Heavy is extremely dangerous due to the overwhelmingly powerful ranged weapons that class holds.

Now that’s not to say the Tactical is useless in PvP. In fact, if you’re (pun absolutely intended) tactical about it, then this class can thrive. All you need to do is understand you’re likely the underdog and use that to your advantage.

While the Assault will dominate in melee, they’re not great with ranged, so when fighting them, stay out the way. Get behind a Bulwark to avoid that ranged protection, and pick off a Heavy from cover. Then, use your skill to reveal any hidden Snipers on the map and take them down with ease.

Sure, it’s not the most powerful, but with the right technique, you can put up a pretty impressive fight.

For more information on the Tactical class in Space Marine 2, check out our build guide.

Vanguard

Focus Entertainment The Vanguards skill is certainly fun, but not always useful.

The Vanguard acts as the latest model of Adeptus Astartes, focusing on stealth, melee, and all the skills of your typical rogue. However, unlike Warhammer or even the Rogues of Dungeons & Dragons, the Vanguard just doesn’t quite stack up as a sneaky powerhouse in either PvE or PvP.

Vanguard in PvE

Vanguards do have the capability to pack a punch in PvE, which is why we’ve ranked it at B-tier. That Melta Rifle, or even the Instigator Bolt Carbine can certainly pack a punch when needed, and your secondary is always a fantastic… second option.

On top of this, your Ability Charges restoring with executions is extremely useful in high risk situations, or even when you need to take down a boss.

However, there’s just no getting past the low armor and Grappling Hook skill. After all, there doesn’t seem to be much sense in propelling over to an enemy with a Diving Kick only to then be face to face with it (if it’s still alive) and then go down due to your two armor slots.

Sure, this can be pretty useful to get you into battle, and those weapons do pack a punch, but combining melee with ranged just feels like the worst of both worlds here.

Vanguard in PvP

This works much in the same with PvP, where you’ll likely end up propelling yourself over to an enemy, only to find yourself face to face with a Bulwark who will down you with their melee, or literally any other class with three armor instead of two.

Ultimately, the only thing the Vanguard class is useful for in Eternal War is picking off the damaged enemies. You’ll need to make sure they have low health or you’ll be the first to go. As previously mentioned, your weapons are certainly powerful, but if that’s what you’re looking for, then the Assault is the choice for you, or Tactical if you’re desperate.

For more information on the Vanguard class in Space Marine 2, check out our build guide.

So, that’s our comprehensive tier list for the best classes in Space Marine 2. While loading up your next PvE mission or PvP challenge, be sure to check out all the details you need on customizing your Space Marine, grabbing all the Requisition you need, or how to get more Mastery Points for those sweet perks and weapons.