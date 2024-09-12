Space Marine 2 players beg devs for key feature from first game

Space Marine 2 has been an unqualified success and players are loving the game. It isn’t perfect though and players are banding together to request a similar health regen mechanic to its predecessor.

Space Marine 2 affords players the opportunity to wage eternal war as an indomitable soldier of the Imperium. It’s one of the most faithful adaptations of the popular setting ever produced and for that reason, we called it ‘the Warhammer game fans have been waiting for’ in our review.

The game almost perfectly captures the experience of doling out the Emperor’s wrath to Hordes of Tyranids and other foes. The one point of contention seems to be how vulnerable you feel as a nine-foot-tall supersoldier in obscenely large armor.

Space Marine 2’s armor regeneration mechanics are meant to keep you in the fight when you’re mowing down murderous insects but their limitations are frustrating players. Those embroiled in the conflict have begun petitioning Saber Interactive to look at the first game’s health regeneration mechanics as a potential solution.

When playing the game, performing executions and Gun Strikes will restore a small to moderate amount of shield depending on the action. If your shield is at zero, you’ll begin losing health when you take damage. The only methods of restoring health are damaging enemies to regain contested health, using certain abilities with long cooldowns, or using Medicae Stims.

Medicae stims are by far the most reliable method but depending on the difficulty you play at, they are few and far between. As a result, players are finding themselves frequently overwhelmed. Particularly due to the speed at which your shield depletes.

There have been several posts complaining about the scarcity of health in the game and the most commonly suggested solution is to have health restored via executions. Interestingly, this was the primary method for regaining health in Space Marine 2’s predecessor.

Multiple players have begun requesting the feature on Focus Together; a community program set up by the game’s publisher. Its implementation would massively alter the way Space Marine 2 feels to play so there’s no telling whether developers will take the requests into consideration.

