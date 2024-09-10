Space Marine 2 invaded by Peter Griffin, Saitama & more thanks to incredible customization

The grim darkness of Space Marine 2’s far future doesn’t have to be depressing. Players are proving that with hilarious creations using the game’s customization.

Space Marine 2 is the Warhammer 40,000 game that fans of the property have been waiting for, at least according to our review that is. The game’s visceral combat perfectly captures the scale and horror of war in the 41st millennium.

The real dream come true for most fans is of course Space Marine 2’s comprehensive customization suite. With it, you can create combatants from all your favorite Chapters and even your own custom forces.

Players have been leveraging the game’s customization to tone down some of the grimdark of the game. Over on the Space Marine 2 subreddit, they’ve been sharing some of their more hilarious creations.

Thanks to the ability to swap the color palette of individual armor parts including helms, pauldrons, gauntlets, grieves, and more, you can get pretty detailed with the look of your Space Marine. Of course, which armor pieces you use can also help you with certain looks like Unhappy_Permit_6544’s rendition of Cyclops from X-Men.

Players have been working on all sorts of pop culture creations in Space Marine 2. Saitama from One Punch Man seems particularly fitting given that you spend your time beating otherworldly horrors to a pulp, sometimes with a single punch.

While superbeings with abnormal genetics are part and parcel of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Family Guy’s Peter Griffin is a bit out of left field. Having a Space Marine Chapter themed around the character is a good example of how weird you can get, however.

Space Marine 2’s multiplayer is certainly going to be a wacky affair with creations like this running around. At least it’ll be a nice distraction from the existential dread that comes with facing down a Tyranid Hive Fleet.