Space Marine 2 glitch causes eternal COD-style tea-bagging

The insidious forces of Chaos have even managed to influence the programming of Space Marine 2, as a glitch has caused constant crouching in a manner similar to one of gaming’s most iconic insults.

A lot of shooters will let the player crouch behind cover. This isn’t part of Space Marine 2. As you’re playing as one of the genetically engineered superhumans bred for war, you don’t need to hide: you’re here to annihilate the enemies of the Imperium.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the case for all of the Emperor’s warriors, as one specific Space Marine can’t resist the urge to do a little jig. A user on the Gaming Reddit has reported a glitch that causes constant crouching and standing, which doesn’t subside until they reach another loading screen.

“The things Space Marines can do are amazing. The stamina needed to do these kind of exercises for so long is insane,” one user wrote, while another said, “No, no, you just forgot to disable the “Auto T-bag” setting.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user evoked a horrible chant from the early days of the Internet, which matched the Space Marine’s rhythm: “Badger badger badger mushroom!”

Another user mentioned that “The codex Astartes calls this maneuver “the worm.” It’s possible that Scotty 2 Hotty’s DNA has survived into the fortieth century and is being used to design the latest breed of Space Marines.

Despite the levity surrounding an eternal crouching glitch, other users were quick to criticize fans for having fun, saying they would have been furious if this bug was present in Star Wars: Outlaws or Helldivers 2.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, this issue will be resolved soon as it isn’t a game-breaking and seems to be a temporary issue. Also, you don’t want to embarrass the Ultramarines chapter by being out of rhythm with “What is Love?” by Haddaway.