Space Marine 2’s first post-launch update: Early patch notes

Focus Interactive has announced the first post-launch update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Early patch notes are targeting major performance issues including crashes and hardware stress.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is finally in the hands of the wider player base after a brief early access period. The brutal conflict of the 41st millennium is hitting all the right notes with our own review calling it ‘the game Warhammer fans have been waiting for’.

The development team at Saber Interactive has already revealed an expansive post-launch roadmap with plenty of game-changing improvements. For this early phase of Space Marine 2’s release, however, the primary focus is fixing any issues stopping players from enjoying the game to the fullest.

To that end, Focus Interactive has detailed some early patch notes for Space Marine 2’s first post-launch update. In a community update on Steam, the publisher gave a brief outline of its plans.

Saber Interactive The only bugs we want to see in Space Marine 2 are the endless hordes of Tyranids.

Despite the tides of praise for Space Marine 2, the game isn’t without its issues. For the game’s first post-launch update, Saber Interactive is set on fixing some lingering performance issues from the early access period.

According to the Steam post, this first update for Space Marine 2 “should” offer:

Multiple crashfix (start of the game, 1st cutscene crash, etc…)

Improvement to CPU overheat issue

Server improvements

Render bug improvements

Crashes and issues with joining servers have been grating on players during the game’s early access. These fixes should improve the multiplayer experience for Space Marine 2 which is a blessing given how much the game’s replayability relies on its PVP and co-op modes.

Focus Entertainment Space Marine 2’s first patch should make joining up with your squad much easier.

There isn’t a concrete release date for the update just yet but Focus Interactive has announced it will arrive “this week”. We’ll be sure to update readers with the full patch notes when the information becomes available.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to prosper in the grim darkness of the far future, check out our guides for Space Marine 2’s classes. We have build guides for Tactical, Bulwark, Heavy, and Assault to help you wage the eternal war.