Space Marine 2 features memorial for late YouTuber TotalBiscuit

A Twitch streamer was left shocked after discovering a memorial for TotalBiscuit in the credits of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Although it’s set to release on September 9, 2024, Space Marine 2 early access began on September 5 for those who pre-ordered the game.

It has already skyrocketed past 100k viewers on Twitch and overall thoughts about the game have been positive.

Twitch streamer itsmeJP is among those who have access to the game, and managed to complete it while streaming on September 6, 2024.

While rolling the end credits, though, he was shocked after spotting a memorial for a late YouTuber. “In Memoriam: John Peter Bain “TotalBiscuit,” it reads.

“Holy. They put a shoutout to TB in there?!,” the streamer said. “Holy. That’s f**kin sick.”

Viewers in his chat shared a similar sentiment, with many excited to see the developers shout out the late YouTuber.

“TB getting a shoutout is pretty damn cool,” one user commented.

Many others shared: “TB pog.”

The late YouTuber died in May 2018 at age 33, four years after revealing he had a precancerous mass in his colon. Within a month of the announcement, Bain shared that it was “full-blown cancer.” It eventually spread to his liver and became terminal before his eventual retirement and death.

TotalBiscuit was among the most popular video game commentators and critics then, and participated in professional esports events. As of writing, his YouTube channel still has nearly 2M subscribers and according to Viewstats, has received just over 135,000 views throughout August 2024.

Many other prominent YouTubers have died from cancer just in 2024 alone. On August 26, Rob ‘Rabbit’ Pitts’ cancer was revealed in a video upload to his channel, and his death was confirmed in a comment on that post by his editor.

On September 4, YouTuber Paul Harrel revealed his death in a viral video posted to his channel. “So, if you’re watching me, I’m dead,” he said.