Space Marine 2 Error Code 4 & all fixes

Nothing is more satisfying than jumping in as Titas in Space Marine 2 and taking down hundreds of Tyranids with your deadly Chainsword. So, when the Error Code 4 ‘Connection Lost’ problem arises, it’s understandably frustrating.

Thankfully, in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, there haven’t been too many bugs or errors popping up for players, aside from the occasional black screen. However, one issue has been frustrating fans by refusing to let them play online.

Otherwise known as Error Code 4, the ‘connection lost’ issue essentially stops you from going online entirely, and is, therefore, a problem with your internet or connection to the game’s servers.

Article continues after ad

If you’re getting this come up, you either don’t have any connection, or there’s an issue with the servers themselves. Luckily, there are a few fixes you can try to get you back into your PvP or Operations battle.

All fixes

Turn off your VPN

This is one of the most common fixes for Error Code 4. In fact, the majority of players on the game’s Reddit or social media have reported that switching off their VPN solves the issue entirely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As such, if you’re playing on one, we recommend heading into it and switching the service off, this should then stop any conflict between the game and the VPN and allow you online.

Check your own Wifi connection

If you don’t have a VPN, then the next step to try should be to check your own connection. Since it’s a ‘connection lost’ error, it’s entirely likely your own Wifi has gone down or is suffering from a few problems.

Article continues after ad

In this case, follow the classic IT advice and switch your internet on and off again. Be sure to wait about 30 seconds before turning it back on.

Verify your game files







If the above doesn’t work and you’re playing on PC, then there could be an issue with the Space Marine 2 files. To check whether that’s the case, you’ll want to verify your game files.

To do this, follow these steps:

Load up Steam and find Space Marine 2 in your library. Right-click on the game and select Properties. Head to the Installed Files tab. Click ‘Verify integrity of game files‘.

It’s worth noting that this can take some time, so if you’re in a hurry or have friends waiting to play, it’s worth trying the other steps beforehand.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Check the server status

If you’ve tried all the above steps and it’s still not working, the issue could be on Saber Interactives’ side, so you’ll want to check out the current server status, just in case they’re currently down.

Check out our server status hub for more details on whether the game is online or currently receiving some maintenance.

In the unlikely case that all other attempts to fix Error Code 4 fail, you may need to contact Saber Interactive for support.

Article continues after ad

You can do this by heading to their website and reporting an issue. On the same site, you can check out any known issues too, to see if your problem is appearing and is being fixed.

While fixing the issue, make sure you’re prepared to dive back into the brutal combat by checking out our tier list for the classes, as well as our handy builds for your favorite Space Marine, like the Assault, Bulwark, or Heavy.

Article continues after ad