Space Marine 2: Difficulties explained & which should you choose

The Space Marines are the elite warriors of the Imperium, but players aren’t expected to be as skilled as genetically engineered superhumans. As such, Space Marine 2 offers you several difficulty options to choose from to tailor your battle with the Xenos to your liking.

Space Marine 2 follows members of the Ultramarines as they battle the endless invading Tyranid hordes. This alien menace devours everything in its path, so it’s up to you and your allies to obliterate them before they consume any more worlds.

As a third-person shooter that pits the players against massive groups of enemies, it will be challenging to purge the enemy threat. This means you’ll need to pick the correct difficulty option to ensure your experience in the dark future is as fun as possible.

All difficulty settings in Space Marine 2

Space Marine 2 has four difficulty options: Easy, Normal, Veteran, and Angel of Death.

Easy

Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2’s Easy mode makes the enemy far less aggressive and drastically increases your base Armour and Health stats. If you’re just in the game for the story, then this is the mode to pick, as you won’t need to manage resources or worry about dying at the claws of the Tyranids.

Normal

Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2’s Normal mode is what most people are going to go for. The enemies are moderately aggressive, and you need to manage your health and ammo resources, so don’t fling yourself into combat without a plan.

Veteran

Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2 claims that the Veteran experience is the intended experience. This is because enemies are far more aggressive and you’ll need to play smart to kill them. Those going for this mode should have a few finished FPS games under their belt.

Angel of Death

Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2’s hardest difficulty mode is Angel of Death, and it’s intended to be for the best players, as enemies take more hits and your chances of being killed drastically increase. Pick this if you favor a quick death or Soulslike thrills.

Which difficulty mode should you choose?

Focus Entertainment/Games Workshop Space Marine 2 can be challenging for all levels of difficulty

While Normal would seem to be the default answer, in our playthrough, the Normal mode was more difficult than we expected. As such, if you think you might struggle, then start out with Easy. If the game is too much of a pushover, then go for the Normal mode.

It bears mentioning that you cannot change difficulty after starting a game, so you’ll have to start over if it’s too easy or hard.

If you’re after more on Space Marine 2, check out our guide on the game’s customization to help you look as cool as possible when blasting aliens.