Space Marine 2: Dataslate locations for all missions

Dataslates are little green gems are scattered all over Space Marine 2, like a nerdy Easter egg hunt for the lore-hungry.

Unfortunately, Dataslates are way harder to find than Tyranid swarms. When you find one, though, it’s not just about collecting shiny objects – these glowing audio logs dish out juicy story snippets and background.

There are 35 Dataslates hidden across all the campaign and cooperative missions in Space Marine 2. Let the hunt begin.

All Skyfire Dataslate locations

Skyfire Dataslate 1: Stormtalon Crash, Kadaku

Focus Entertainment You can get the first Dataslate at the start of the mission.

To find the first Dataslate in Skyfire, make your way through the swamp and look for two explosive flowers to your left. Shoot them to clear the path and look for the first Dataslate on top of a green crate.

Skyfire Dataslate 2: Admission of Desertion

Focus Entertainment While still in the swamp, look for a broken bridge.

The second Dataslate is in the swamp, but right past an area with a broken bridge. With the broken bridge to your right, drop down a short sledge and approach the tree ahead. Near its overgrown roots, you can find the second Dataslate in Skyfire.

Skyfire Dataslate 3: Anti-Tyranid Offensive, Kadaku

Focus Entertainment Now inside the base, look for this Dataslate’s green glow near an empty pod.

You can find the third Dataslate inside the base. When you reach the hallway with the ventilation system, take a left and go up the stairs. Here, look for a Dataslate near a combat knife.

Skyfire Dataslate 4: Desired Purgation of Data

Focus Entertainment Before using the elevator to reach the targeting system, look for the last Slate on the floor.

On your way to the targeting system, go around the elevator past the armory. On the ground lies the fourth and last Skyfire Dataslate right next to a Plasma Pistol.

All Severance Dataslate locations

Severance Dataslate 1: Conflict, Adeptus Astartes/Tyranid, Kadaku

Focus Entertainment Look for the hidden slope to your left.

On your way to the Adaptus Mechanicus facility, you’ll spot a slope on your left side. Follow it and, past the abandoned vault, you can find the first Severance Dataslate on the ground. Don’t forget to pick up the Medicae Stimms on the right.

Severance Dataslate 2: Tyranid Attack, Designation: Rippers, Kadaku

Focus Entertainment Right by the facility gate.

Inside the facility, you’ll get the objective to locate the Transmitter. While you make your way to it, look for a barricade with a red light behind it before you board the elevator. Here, you can find the second Dataslate on the ground.

Severance Dataslate 3: Lamentation for Sacred Machines

Focus Entertainment Before the big fan in the ventilation room.

Before you find the Transmitter, you’ll fight a big horde of Tyranids in the ventilation room. Right in front of the big fan, look for the third Dataslate on the ground.

Severance Dataslate 4: Summary, Tyranid Invasion, Kadaku.

Focus Entertainment Use your Jump Pack to reach the ledge to the right.

On your way to the Crash Site, you’ll pass through a canyon. After you use your Jump Pack for the first time, look to the right to spot a narrow ledge above you. Jump there to find the fourth Dataslate in Severance.

All Machinus Divinitus Dataslate locations

Machinus Divinitus Dataslate 1: Attempted Liturgy for Burnt Capacitator

Focus Entertainment Hop on the roof you just cleared.

Progress through the mission until you get the “Proceed to the Elevator Control Room objective.” As you walk through the huge archway with red banners on each side, take a left and exit the balcony to walk on the roof. Here, you can find the first Dataslate.

Machinus Divinitus Dataslate 2: Termination: 101010-S

Focus Entertainment This room is filled with Tyranids at first.

On your way to the Databanks, you pass through a room with an altar with a bunch of candles. When you see this, turn around and look for a glowing green Dataslate next to the window in the room you just walked past.

Machinus Divinitus Dataslate 3: Improper Command

Focus Entertainment This is right after Servo Skull gives you the signal.

When you get access to the corridor to reach the Databanks, stick to the right to find a Dataslate on the ground. You can also pick up an Occulus Bolt Carbine nearby.

All Servant of the Machine Dataslate locations

Servant of the Machine Dataslate 1: Cannon Maintenance, 1.002.81

Focus Entertainment Make sure not to fall through the hole to your right.

As soon as you get off the elevator on your way to the Neurothrope’s Locus, hug the building’s left wall and walk past the bridge to find the first Dataslate on the ground.

Servant of the Machine Dataslate 2: Tithe Collection, Avarax

Focus Entertainment It’s not all rubble here.

Inside the Temple of Thassean, look for the second Dataslate near the debris straight ahead. It’s lying on top of a crate on the left side.

All Voidsong Dataslate locations

Voidsong Dataslate 1: Potential Heresy, Adeptus Astra Telephatica, 2287.8

Focus Entertainment Pick up your guns, go around the corner, and grab the Dataslate on the desk.

While you’re on your way to restore the power to the door, find an armory inside a room with crates. Here, go around the corner and look for a Dataslate on top of a desk next to Medicae Stimms.

Voidsong Dataslate 2: Potential Heresy, Adeptus Astra Telepathica, 2288.2

Focus Entertainment Jump to find this one.

While you advance to the Relay Entrance and climb your way through the rubble and fires, look to the right to spot a narrow ledge. Use your Jump Pack to reach this are and spot the second Dataslate in Voidsong.

Voidsong Dataslate 3: Potential Heresy, Adeptus Astra Telepathica, 2289.5

Focus Entertainment When you spot flamethrowers, turn around.

As you enter the room on fire, look behind the sacks on the left to spot a Dataslate on the ground.

We’ll continue to update this guide with more Dataslates as we find them in the game. In the meantime, why not work on your class choice or learn the best way to level up fast in Space Marine 2?