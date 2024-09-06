Space Marine 2 being ruined by frustrating Joining Server bug

Space Marine 2 Gold and Ultra Edition owners got to play the game on early access, starting August 5, 2024, but a frustrating server bug is causing chaos.

Space Marine 2 does feature offline play, but it requires you to be online to save progress or join your friends. This means an internet connection is mandatory to make the most out of this title. Ever since early access became available, players worldwide have complained about server problems, crashes, and disconnection issues.

The most prevalent among them is the Joining Server error. While trying to join a friend, the game will load you into another world, but on your end, you will be stuck in the loading screen for hours. Some users experienced this after they finished a chapter, while others faced it while trying to join their friends.

As such, players have grown frustrated with complaints across Steam, Reddit, and X surfacing. One such comment said, “Finished a mission but it sat on joining server and never loaded me,” while another user claimed, “I’m stuck on a black loading screen.”

Additionally, waiting it out does not help either, as you’ll never join and instead get kicked out. This problem affected the initial Steam reviews for the game as well, with its rating starting at Mixed before slowly climbing its way to Mostly Positive.

The sheer server load is probably the reason why this happened, which is understandable given Space Marine 2’s impressive player count. On Steam alone, about 100,000 players tried to join in the fun in early access, and that’s not even counting its console population.

This also means that unless the issue gets fixed, more players could face problems when the game becomes available for everyone else on September 9. Unfortunately, there is no official fix for this problem yet, apart from the basic ones such as turning off crossplay or checking your internet connection.

The developers have asked players to be patient as they are working on the problem and will roll out the fixes as fast as possible. Once a fix is available, we will update you with the relevant information.

