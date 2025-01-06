6 biggest Soulslike games to look out for in 2025

This year should be a big one for fans of FromSoftware’s gameplay formula. We’ve identified six of the most-anticipated Soulslike games releasing in 2025.

Hovering on the fringes of mainstream popularity for quite some time, the release of Elden Ring in 2022 finally pushed FromSoftware into the global spotlight. The developer’s brand of punishing yet gratifying RPGs had a fairly large cult following but the collaboration with George R. R. Martin took home Game of the Year and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC received a nomination for the same category years later.

These games have left an indelible impression on the entire video gaming industry and even inspired TV shows. More developers are working on their own homages to FromSoftware’s mechanical staples with each passing year.

To that end, we’ve combed through upcoming releases to pick out six Soulsike games coming in 2025 that may scratch that FromSoftware itch. But first, some light etymology.

What is a Soulslike game?

Before we start, it’s important to make the distinction between a Soulslike and a Soulsborne game. Soulsborne games are games developed by FromSoftware that incorporate the studio’s trademark mix of animation-focused action combat, tight dodge windows, checkpoint-oriented stat progression, and a universal currency that you lose upon death.

The term is a portmanteau of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, although, Sekiro and Elden Ring are also considered Soulsborne despite not making it into the naming convention. Soulsbornekiroring just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

A Soulslike game is a game developed by a studio other than FromSoftware that uses all or a mix of the same mechanics that make up Soulsborne games. This term came about as a way to condense the idea of “a game like Dark Souls but not by FromSoftware”.

As the father of the genre, FromSoftware is considered to be the gold standard when it comes to producing these sorts of games. However, many Soulslikes offer a similar experience and will often wear this inspiration on their sleeves in a respectful manner.

So, with that out of the way, we’ve taken the liberty of jotting down a list of six Soulslike games releasing in 2025 that fans of the genre should keep an eye on.

Where Winds Meet

Where most Soulslikes opt for a more linear experience, Where Winds Meet is taking a leaf out of Elden Ring’s book and going open world. This Soulslike is set in ancient China during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era.

Developer Everstone Studio has revealed that the combat of the game will focus on “mastering the precision of Chinese martial arts”. Players will be able to build a character that focuses on different weapon types including Spears, Long Swords, Twin Blades, Broadswords, and Fans. For those so inclined, there are also a number of more mystical abilities to take advantage of.

Where Winds Meet was marked for release in China on December 27, 2024 but the game is not yet available globally. The current target for release elsewhere is “early 2025” for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The Relic: First Guardian

The Relic: First Guardian has a familiar dark fantasy setting that the Soulslike genre commonly employs. Players will set out to save the realm of Arsiltus by hunting down pieces of the broken great relic and if the search for artifacts guarded by powerful bosses feels like well-trodden ground, that’s because it is.

Combat is slow and methodical and one wrong step could spell the end of your character. Of particular note in the gameplay that has been shown off so far is how this game tackles magic users. Expect a more up-close and personal style with some flashy spellcasting.

The Relic: First Guardian currently has a release window of 2025 but developer Project Cloud Games has been tight-lipped on exactly what part of the year we can expect this title.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan wears its FromSoftware inspirations on its sleeve and developer Neople has promised all the usual Soulslike fare. Touting “hardcore, skill-based combat” and “challenging bosses that will push you to your limits”, players seeking a challenge should look no further.

Graphically, this game features stylish, cel-shaded art direction for a distinct visual identity within the genre. It tells a story of revenge surrounding the betrayed General Khazan who has been framed for treason and is out for blood. Lots of it.

The First Berserker: Khazan has a concrete release date of March 27, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. This means players don’t have long before they can throw themselves into this one.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is yet another Soulslike game planned for release in 2025 that comes from a Chinese developer, and that features a Chinese setting. Taking place in the fictional realm of Shu during the closing years of the very real Ming Dynasty, this game features flashy combat that should provide ample challenge to players.

Focusing on a mix of weapon-based martial arts and skills that look very reminiscent of Elden Ring’s Ashes of War, gameplay shown so far reveals intricate boss fights and previews of a stagger system similar to Sekiro.

As with many of the games on this list, we don’t have an exact release date for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers just yet but developer Leenzee is targeting a release for this Soulslike on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC sometime in 2025.

Phantom Blade Zero

We’ve been waiting on Phantom Blade Zero for a while now after a tantalizing reveal back in May of 2023. This dark, wuxia-themed Soulslike has fluid-looking combat, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

In our own preview of Phantom Blade Zero, the pace of this game compared to other Soulslikes immediately stood out. Its reliance on quick parries and lightning-fast reaction time may have players feeling like it’s more of a spiritual successor to Sekiro, rather than Dark Souls or Bloodborne.

We may be engaging in a bit of wishful thinking by adding Phantom Blade Zero to this list because as of right now, it doesn’t have a set release date, or even a release window. It will eventually arrive on PlayStation 5 and PC and we’re hopeful that will be in 2025 at some point.

Lies of P DLC

The base game for Lies of P was an outstanding achievement in the Soulslike genre. For our money, it is the closest you can get to playing a FromSoftware title without playing something developed by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The team at Round 8 Studios certainly has a clear understanding of what draws fans to the Soulsborne games and while they’ve managed a fairly faithful recreation of the phenomenon, they weren’t afraid to add their own spin. The journey through this nightmarish twist on Carlo Collodi’s Pinnochio is set for its first major DLC in Q1 2025.

Details are sparse currently but Game Director Jiwon Choi has promised more of what players loved from the base game in a brand new region. Along with the reveal of the Lies of P DLC, Choi also confirmed a sequel was in the works but we’re definitely not expecting that Soulslike in 2025.

Neowiz Robot Timothée Chalamet will return in the Lies of P DLC.

That’s our current list of Soulslikes to look out for in 2025 but if you’re really excited about these releases, we do have a list of the best Soulslikes to play while you wait.

If you’re a bit of a connoisseur and only want to experience FromSoftware’s fare, the studio has its own offering for 2025 in Elden Ring Nightreign.