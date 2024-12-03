Sony torments Bloodborne fans again – but good news might finally be on the way

With Bloodborne fans already on high alert about the potential buyout of FromSoftware, Sony has teased them even more in a new promo video.

Sony’s 30th Anniversary Thank You video featured various moments from lots of different PlayStation games. However, one moment in particular set tongues wagging. As the video drew to a close, a brief scene from Bloodborne could be seen with the caption “It’s About Persistence.”

Naturally, Bloodborne fans have gone into overdrive speculating about what this could mean, and while some suspect it means absolutely nothing – it could also mean everything.

The word “persistence” is an interesting choice and has been placed there very deliberately by Sony. Of course, this could have two meanings. It could represent the persistence Souls games like Bloodborne require from the player, or it could be referring to the fans’ persistence in waiting for a sequel, remaster, or PS5 upgrade.

Chances are, it means both, and Sony has designed it this way for a reason. But the question is, why now, and why would Sony suddenly draw attention to Bloodborne so publicly? After all, this is a game they’re often accused of ignoring or forgetting about.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Sony-exclusive Demon’s Souls remake is far more recent than Bloodborne at this point, making their choice of game even more questionable.

FromSoftware / Sony Sony’s tease in the 30th Anniversary Thank You video.

With the Game Awards right around the corner, one possibility is that Sony is gearing up to reveal something Bloodborne-related. The most common Bloodborne request – and the easiest one to do – is to update the game on PS5 with a 60fps patch.

Quite why Sony hasn’t done this yet is a mystery to fans, but one theory is that they’ve been holding out for something better, such as a full remaster. Another idea is that Sony could hire Bluepoint Games to remake Bloodborne on PS5 like they did for Demon’s Souls.

However, the original PS4 version of Bloodborne holds up far better than the PS3 version of Demon’s Soul’s did. So, in my view, a remaster or patch is far more likely than a ground-up remake.

If I’m being honest, I think this is exactly what Sony is teasing in the 30th Anniversary Thank You video, and we likely could see an updated Bloodborne revealed at the 2024 Game Awards. The fact that some server maintenance has been announced around then is another clue.

But there could be more going on.

FromSoftware / Sony Bloodborne 2 may become a reality.

The Sony buyout possibility

It’s no secret that Sony has made FromSoftware’s (the developers of Bloodborne) parent company, Kadokawa Corporation, an offer to purchase them. It was also reported that Kadokawa are the ones pushing for this to happen.

While Sony is likely motivated by Kadokawa’s many anime assets as much as they are by the prospect of owning FromSoftware, having the developers of Bloodborne and Elden Ring within the Sony tent would be a major boon for the tech giant.

With all this being very public knowledge, now is the perfect time for Sony to tease something Bloodborne-related. The fact is, if talks between Sony and Kadokawa are going well, Sony may be excited by the prospect of developing their Bloodborne IP further.

Should the buyout happen, then a Bloodborne sequel inches ever closer to reality. With Sony calling the shots, FromSoftware’s next gig could indeed be Bloodborne 2. Sony may well just be testing public opinion with their tease during the 30th Anniversary video.

So, even if nothing Bloodborne-related is revealed at the Game Awards, fans shouldn’t be disheartened. Sony is clearly well aware of the interest and is evidently weighing up what to do with the franchise, the main difference between now and before is that they may have a direction in mind.

Therefore, the moment almost certainly does mean something; it’s an indicator that Sony is not done with Bloodborne and that it is indeed, “About Persistence.”

