Sony threatens legal action against Bloodborne fan project – but it could be a good thing

Four years after the patch modifying Bloodborne to run at 60 FPS came out, Sony has threatened its original creator, Lance McDonald, with legal action if he doesn’t take it down.

While this is a shame for those who didn’t have the game modified to run at 60 FPS before he was forced to take all the files down he had hosted, it may not be all bad for Bloodborne fans.

Sony has shut down Bloodborne fan projects before, with Bloodborne Kart being the highest-profile example. Though it’s worth noting the creator of that project took the notice in stride and partially remade the game in her own vision, with Sony taking no issue after some slight modifications to the game.

Article continues after ad

This takedown notice is a different ballgame. Sony let it fly for four years without issue, raising some eyebrows as to why they’d pick now to issue a takedown.

Article continues after ad

Bloodborne legal threat could be good news for series fans

Bloodborne was released on March 24, 2015. At the time of writing, we’re less than 2 months away from the game’s 10 year anniversary.

In the time since, it hasn’t had a single port to a different system, even the PS5. No official update bringing up the framerate or resolution for the newer console was ever released, with the PS5 just running to stock PS4 version.

Article continues after ad

For many, silence from both FromSoftware and Sony on the matter has made Bloodborne’s future a bleak one. Fans have been grasping at straws for years to find any semblance of a clue or hint that the series will be coming back.

Though this wasn’t the way fans hoped they’d be getting the clue, it’s a clue nonetheless.

To be clear, Lance’s fix wasn’t even a huge overhaul, it was simple. Just a small patch that enabled Bloodborne to fully utilize the console’s power and run at 60 frames per second.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But, if Sony was planning to implement something like that into the original Bloodborne – or perhaps an entirely new remaster – that’d be a good reason to request a takedown against any files for the patch.

That said, outside of this takedown notice against McDonald, nothing has been confirmed or denied by Sony or FromSoftware at the time of writing.