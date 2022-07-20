Sony reveals Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC features and specs

Philip Trahan . 38 minutes ago

Sony revealed the full spec list for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, along with new features like ray-traced shadows and ultrawide monitor support.

Sony first revealed that both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales would make their way to PC sometime later this year during the June 2022 State of Play.

While fans could see the graphical improvements at a glance during the port’s reveal trailer, the full list of features had yet to be revealed.

Now, Sony has finally unveiled a detailed spec sheet and a host of graphical improvements for players looking to swing into Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC on August 12, 2022.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered new features and specs

The news comes from the official PlayStation blog, where Insomniac’s Mike Fitzgerald talked about the team’s goal to make “a visual stunner” on PC.

Fans with hardware that supports it can expect ray-traced reflections, as well as both NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) for players with GeForce RTX support.

Additionally, Marvel’s Spider-man includes support for ultrawide and multi-monitor setups and a host of customizable rendering systems, with players being able to adjust texture filtering, level of detail quality, and much more.

To showcase some of these features in action, Sony released a brand new trailer that shows off some stunning set-pieces running on PC.

The blog posts also revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC will support multiple different periphals, including DualSense wireless controller support.

Finally, the post revealed a full spec list ahead of release, which includes Minimum specs all the way to Ultimate Ray Tracing specs.

Insomniac Games The full Marvel’s Spider-Man Remasted PC spec sheet details the maximum and minimum requirements players will need before diving in.

For the minimum requirements, players will need at least an NVIDIA Geforce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent graphics card, an Intel Core i3 4160 or AMD equivalent CPU, and at least 8 GBs of RAM.

For the maximum requirements, players will need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT GPU, an Intel Core i7 – 12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, and 32 GBs of RAM.

With those requirements in mind, players can look forward to Marvel’s Spider-man Remastered launching on PC on August 12, 2022.