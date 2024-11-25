Sony reportedly testing new PlayStation handheld to rival Nintendo Switch

Sony is reportedly testing a new PlayStation handheld console that would directly compete with the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has almost always had the handheld gaming market cornered. The juggernaut gaming company has had few competitors over the years, as the Gameboy, Nintendo DS, and, most recently, the Switch, have all but dominated the portable market. Try as they might, others, including Sony in past generations, haven’t been able to stay afloat for long.

However, a new Bloomberg report revealed that Sony is reportedly testing out a brand new PlayStation handheld, one that will be a direct competitor to the Switch.

According to Bloomberg, Sony is developing a new portable console that would allow PlayStation 5 games to be played “on the move,” like Nintendo Switch games, which can be played anywhere.

This handheld is reportedly still years away, and the company may decide not to bring it to the market in the end. After all, the release of Switch 2 is on the horizon, and there have even been talks about Microsoft’s looking to develop its handheld device.

While Valve has succeeded with its portable gaming console, the Steam Deck, neither Sony nor Microsoft has been able to break into the market in a big way. Though that could soon change.

Sony originally wanted the Portal to be a competitor to the Switch

Sony The PlayStation Portal is Sony’s most recent handheld device, letting PS5 owners mirror their screen.

While Sony released the Portal in 2023, the need to be connected to the internet to stream games does not make it a direct rival to the Switch’s easy access.

However, sources told Bloomberg later in the report that the initial plan was for the Portal to function as a standalone device and be the PlayStation competitor to Nintendo.

Before the Portal, the last time Sony developed a handheld console was the PS Vita, which sold approximately 10-15 million units throughout its lifespan.

Sony’s spokesperson was asked to comment directly but declined to do so. However, given that this news is now out in the open, there’s a chance the company will have more to say on the matter soon.