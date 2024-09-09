Sony needs to justify why gamers should buy the PS5 Pro

Sony has announced a presentation that’s speculated to reveal the long-rumored PlayStation 5 Pro, but the company needs to justify the upcoming hardware’s existence to players.

On September 10, the company will hold a Technical Presentation hosted by PS5 Lead Architect Mark Cerny. Given Cerny’s position at Sony, it’s clear he’ll be revealing new hardware, most likely an upgraded version of the PS5.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, the PlayStation 4 Pro released about three years into the PS4’s lifespan, and we’re approaching four years of the PS5 era in November. Plus, there have been plenty of leaks and rumors about a possible PS5 Pro going back to last year.

Now, with the PlayStation 5 Pro‘s reveal imminent, there’s one big question Sony needs to answer during the Technical Presentation – and it has nothing to do with GPU power or frame rate improvements.

Sony needs to give PS5 owners a reason to go Pro

Normally, when a new console is announced or teased, fans have a laundry list of requests for the hardware. Just look at the long-running conversation over the Nintendo Switch’s successor.

That’s not the case with the PlayStation 5 Pro. The PS5 certainly isn’t a flawless piece of technology, but it’s hard to pinpoint specific things that need the kind of work a mid-generation hardware refresh can deliver.

Compare that to the PS4’s upgrade. When it released in 2016, the PS4 Pro improved the original model’s GPU and CPU to boost performance and, for the first time, bring 4K resolution to some games on the platform.

The PS5 Pro looks to be a more incremental upgrade. While leaks point to it rivaling high-end gaming PCs in power, the current model is no slouch itself. There’s no outcry from PlayStation users asking for Sony to improve load times, graphics, or controllers like there is with Nintendo at the moment.

All this makes it unclear why the PS5 Pro is necessary at all. Based on the rumors and leaks, the other big selling point for the PS5 Pro seems to be 8K capabilities, but few people even have TVs capable of displaying that resolution. Beyond that, those who care enough about technical specs to consider buying an upgraded console probably have a PC that can accomplish what the PS5 Pro can.

Of course, the PS5 Pro is meant to be a higher-end model that appeals to the most hardcore audience rather than the average consumer, but you don’t need to look further than Sony’s own PlayStation VR 2 to understand why such a limited audience isn’t enough to justify a new hardware launch.

It’s no secret that PlayStation is in a bit of a slump right now. Actual console exclusives and first-party releases have been few and far between, which obviously isn’t ideal considering the platform dominated in the last generation thanks to games like God of War (2018), Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

If anything, the success of Astro Bot proves that what the PS5 is missing is games, not technical prowess.

As it stands, there doesn’t seem to be a reason for anyone to upgrade, which is why Sony needs to use its Technical Presentation to show users that the PS5 Pro is worth their time and money.