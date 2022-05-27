Sony announces State of Play for June 2 with new game reveals

Sony have announced that a State of Play presentation will take place on June 2, with the promise of new reveals and updates on games for PlayStation VR2.

With the highly-anticipated E3 gaming conference sadly canceled for 2022, many gamers have been waiting for the Big Three publishers to announce their own presentations – and Sony have done just that.

In a blog post shared on May 27, Sony revealed that their next State of Play presentation will take place on Thursday, June 2, at 3PM PT (that’s midnight for UK folks) with 30 minutes of content.

“We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2,” they wrote in the announcement blog post.

We don’t have any details on the games that will be shown off yet, but you’ll be able to find out by tuning into State of Play on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels on June 2.

This is the third year running without an E3 conference, where some of the biggest gaming announcements usually take place – but that hasn’t stopped publishers from holding their own presentations in its place.

Microsoft have confirmed that an Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on June 12, which is when their E3 slot would have been. They’ll be focusing on new games for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.