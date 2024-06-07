Sony finally acknowledged Bloodborne exists – but not in the way fans wanted

Sony has finally shown interest in game-related Bloodborne content, but it hasn’t manifested in the way fans wanted and is ultimately a small nod from PlayStation.

The Astro Bot announcement trailer from Sony’s May 2024 State of Play included various PlayStation franchises, such as God of War and Uncharted.

Nothing Bloodborne-related appeared in the first look, but footage of Astro Bot dressed in Bloodborne Hunter garb hit the web on June 6.

It was assumed to be a pre-order bonus, though details from a PlayStation Blog post have since confirmed the outfit will come with the Digital Deluxe Edition as a game progression unlock.

Naturally, Bloodborne fans still waiting on a remaster or sequel have plenty of thoughts about Astro’s Yharnam look.

One user responding to Radec’s Twitter/X post showcasing the costume in action wrote, “if one of the levels of this game is the Hunter’s Dream, I’m going to be sick.”

Others cried foul, calling the Hunter’s inclusion “such a tease.”

For some Bloodborne faithful, Astro’s Yharnam costume is proof they should keep hope alive. “If Bloodborne is still being referenced, there is still a chance of a sequel.. a small chance… but still.”

The Bloodborne subreddit features similarly mixed responses. One person joked that fans should riot if they an actual Bloodborne announcement. Another Redditor derisively commented that at least this proves Sony knows the IP exists.

However, the exhaustion is starting to seep in for some since non-game-related reveals continue to crop up.

Wrote one frustrated fan on Reddit, “Unless they’re secretly cooking a Bloodborne remake, this seems like it’s in pretty bad faith especially when people have been requesting a Bloodborne remake/remaster for nearly 5 years now…”

Notably, the Astro Bot outfit reveal comes just weeks after Sony’s PlayStation Gear Store added new Bloodborne merch to its collection. Responses to PlayStation social media posts suggest fans are at their wit’s end, especially considering modders got Bloodborne running at 60FPS on PS5 over 4 years ago.

