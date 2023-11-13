Some Payday 3 players still not seeing preorder bonuses nearly 2 months after launch

Payday 3 continues to face issues, as PlayStation players are still unable to access preorder bonuses months after launch.

It’s safe to say Payday 3’s launch was less than stellar. Starbreeze’s third entry in the co-op heist experience was marred by bugs and server issues on launch, alongside an always-online requirement leading to extreme fan frustration.

Payday 3 launched in September, and since then, the picture hasn’t gotten much better, as the title’s first major patch saw a full month of delays, albeit fixing hundreds of issues. With more patches incoming before the end of the year, Starbreeze faces the daunting task of correcting this ship.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the struggles continue to persist, as nearly two months later players are still unable to access preorder bonuses.

Players still struggling to access Payday 3 preorder bonuses

Steam

Amongst the sea of grievances players had on launch, a preorder bonus tore its way through the community. It seemingly impacted PS5 players the most, but in essence, players found themselves without their preorder rewards at the game’s launch.

Payday3’s first patch was supposed to resolve this issue, and despite the myriad of delays, it seemingly has solved that problem – at least for some.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Twitter/X to share an update days after the first patch, it seems some players, primarily on PS5, are still having issues two months later.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Starbreeze did comment the studio is working closely with Sony to resolve the problem, yet for some fans, it seems the damage is done.

One Payday 3 player defeatedly replied to the news: “i’ve already given up on that game tbh.”

Another scaldingly commented: “im sure the 4 people still playing payday 3 will be happy about this news.”

Article continues after ad

Starbreeze developed a rather extensive DLC plan for Payday 3, as Winter 2023 aims to bring the game’s first DLC, Syntax Error. Yet, with players still struggling with issues, it’ll be interesting to see if the studio pushes back its DLC plans for more fixes.

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned as more details come forth.