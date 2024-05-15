Solo Leveling Arise players slam Artifact feature as “worst” gacha system ever

Solo Leveling: Arise players are slamming the game’s Artifact system, with many calling it the “worst” mechanic they’ve seen in a gacha game.

The Solo Leveling: Arise Artifacts can drastically raise your characters’ damage and give them the added survivability needed to beat the game’s bosses. However, just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, not every Artifact is worth using. This is especially true for non-Epic and Legendary drops.

However, unlike other popular gacha games, Solo Leveling: Arise has one difference that makes switching between Artifacts a frustratingly expensive experience.

Posting on the official Solo Leveling: Arise Reddit page, one player highlighted their biggest complaint regarding the game’s Artifact system.

Article continues after ad

“I play a lot of gacha Games but this is by far the worst system to have in it,” wrote one frustrated player. “We pay so much for enchantment and you’re telling me I have to pay to remove gear. Come on! You don’t have to be money-hungry like this. The only reason I found this out is because in challenges, I have to equip Artifacts and all my units have them on, so I had to take 2 pieces off in order to complete it.”

Article continues after ad

Other commenters agreed that the charging to remove Artifacts from characters is a bad move, and one that can get particularly costly. This is especially true when you wish to replace Artifact sets on all your characters.

Article continues after ad

“Easily one of the worst systems I’ve ever seen in any gacha,” replied another unhappy Hunter. “It almost incentivizes not even using artifacts until you start getting Epics which is just stupid.”

It’s important to note that you can freely switch Artifacts until you raise them past level 10, however, certain missions will force you to go above this cap. Because of this, we recommend only leveling Epic or Legendary Artifacts.

This will effectively enable you to avoid spending huge amounts of in-game gold on average Artifacts, only to remove them later. Of course, you could always not run any Artifacts at all until you get an Epic drop. Instead, focus on leveling your characters’ stats, skills, abilities, and weapons to keep ahead of the DPS curve.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you wish to raise your damage and increase your dungeon clear rate without having to level useless Artifacts, then our best Solo Leveling: Arise tier list has you covered.