Solo Leveling Arise July 31 early update patch notes: Amamiya Mirei SSR hunter, max level increase

Solo Leveling Arise‘s July 31 update is bringing the SSR hunter Amamiya Mirei and a highly-anticipated max level increase to the gacha game. Here’s everything you need to know about the dev’s newest patch.

Netmarble has been gearing up for its fresh content update by revealing further details via official Developer Notes, livestreams, and even teasing the newest hunter character within the in-game lobby.

As ever, this Solo Leveling: Arise update will center around the brand-new SSR hunter character being added, various content additions, and gameplay fixes.

Article continues after ad

What’s changed in the July 31 patch?

Netmarble’s July 31 update will be the fourth major content update for Arise. SSR hunter Amamiya Mirei will be the featured character set to arrive and replace Yoo Soohyun’s Rate Up banner. Mirei is a Wind Assassin type and swordswoman who wields the power of spirits to unleash mysterious attacks.

Sung Jinwoo will receive a new weapon, there are new banners, and all hunters including Jinwoo will finally receive a max level increase. Meanwhile, the Summer Vacation event will be introduced, adding new costumes and even summer-themed minigames.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There will also be alterations to modes, balance adjustments via buffs and nerfs, bug fixes, and gameplay enhancements.

Amamiya Mirei SSR hunter and exclusive weapon

Netmarble Solo Leveling: Arise’s next hunter Amamiya Mirei is set to shake up the meta.

An SSR Wind Attribute Assassin Amamiya Mirei and her exclusive weapon will be added.

The new Hunter’s profile icon, Dossier, and Codex will also be added.

This Hunter can be obtained through her own Rate Up Draw banner, and you can experience the power of this Hunter in advance through Hunter Preview.

The exclusive weapon can be obtained through Crafting or Event.

Sung Jinwoo’s new exclusive weapon

Netmarble The Swordfish and barbecue skewer Sung Jinwoo weapons will join as part of the Summer Vacation event.

A Swordfish Sung Jinwoo exclusive weapon will be added.

A barbecue kebab skewer Sung Jinwoo exclusive weapon will arrive in an August update.

Max Level increase

Netmarble Sung Jinwoo and every hunters’ max level has finally been increased to level 85.

Sung Jinwoo’s max level will be increased from level 80 to 85.

Hunter maximum levels will be increased from level 80 to 85.

Gate difficulty levels 34 and 35 will be added.

Banners

SSR Amamiya Mirei will be added as part of her own Rate Up banner.

SSR Yoo Soohun and her exclusive SSR Overdrive weapon will be added to the Custom Draw and will be able to be selected in the Rate Up List.

Summer Vacation Event

Two new summer-themed original stories involving the Hunters Guild Strike Squad.

New summer Costumes will be added for various hunters.

Several minigames will be added, such as a Sung Jinwoo surfing game.

Costumes

Netmarble Netmarble will be implementing a brand-new Costume Dyeing system.

Hunter Costume Dyeing system will be added to alter the colors of your costumes.

Workshop of Brilliant Light

Hard Difficulty for the Workshop of Brilliant Light will be added.

When over 3,000 hunters beat the mode on Hard Difficulty an event will release where players will be able to receive a celebration reward for all hunters across the server.

Instance Dungeons and Encore Missions

New Instance Dungeons and Encore Missions will be added.

Level 70 and Level 75 Artifacts will be included as rewards.

Balance Adjustments

The balance for certain Hunters and Rune Skills will be adjusted.

8 Blessing Stones will have their passive effects adjusted.

Using all of our free Arise codes will give you more Essence Stones and resources to spend on Draw Tickets to increase your chances of pulling Amamiya Mirei from her draw banner.

Check out our compiled list of all the greatest weapons and artifacts for each character in Solo Leveling: Arise and created a tier list ranking all the top hunters from best to worst. We have also provided best builds for top hunters Cha Hae-in and Alicia Blanche, as well as the iconic Sung Jinwoo.