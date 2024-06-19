Solo Leveling Arise: How to get Meilin Fisher SSR hunter & Hook, Line, and Sinker weapon

Meilin Fisher has arrived in Solo Leveling: Arise, so here’s how you can get the new SSR hunter and her character’s exclusive SSR weapon Hook, Line, and Sinker.

Netmarble has launched Meilin Fisher into Solo Leveling: Arise with their June 19 update for the gacha game. The American SSR hunter specializes in using her Water Element skills and abilities to heal her teammates as a key support character in Arise.

How to get Meilin Fisher SSR hunter in Solo Leveling: Arise

To get Meilin Fisher in Solo Leveling: Arise, you will need to draw the SSR hunter from the Aquamarine Ripples banner by using Rate Up Draw Tickets.

Netmarble You can pull Meilin Fisher in the Aquamarine Ripples Rate Up banner.

Fisher has become the featured hunter for the new Aquamarine Ripples Rate Up banner. This is the only way you obtain the character in the game. However, as this is her banner, she has by far the highest pull rate of 0.6%.

The Aquamarine Ripples banner will end on July 10, which gives you just over 20 days to try and pull Fisher to join your roster of characters in your hunting team.

How to get Hook, Line, and Sinker weapon in Solo Leveling: Arise

There are three methods you can get Meilin Fisher’s hunter-exclusive weapon Hook, Line, and Sinker in Solo Leveling: Arise. Here are all the ways you can obtain her SSR weapon.

Method How to get Special Dice event Use Dice Event Tickets to draw Hook, Line, and Sinker, which has a 0.1000% pull rate, but is 100% guaranteed after you draw 100 times. Meilin Fisher Growth Tournament event Earn 1500 Points by completing missions from the Meilin Fisher Growth Tournament event to claim the Hook, Line, and Sinker weapon as a reward. Crafting Craft the Hook, Line, and Sinker weapon with 100 Meilin Fisher’s Weapon Design materials earned from the Capsule Draw event and 20,000 Gold.

The Hook, Line, and Sinker weapon gives a Health buff to the user and provides various exclusive skills and abilities to Meilin Fisher when equipped.

When Fisher performs her Side Whip skill, it increases the damage of the team member with the highest Attack by 1% for 12 seconds, each time her Health raises by 2000. The Max Damage Increase Rate is 6% and the weapon also decreases Fisher’s Ultimate Skill cooldown by 5%.

To increase your chances of pulling Meilin Fisher redeem all our free reward codes in Solo Leveling: Arise to boost your funds and allow you to draw more from her Rate Up banner.

We also have several detailed guides to help you in Arise, such as our ranked tier list for all hunter characters, as well as the best weapons and Artifacts for Sung Jinwoo and every hunter.