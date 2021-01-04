 Sodapoppin could quit OfflineTV Rust server over xQc stream sniping drama - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Sodapoppin could quit OfflineTV Rust server over xQc stream sniping drama

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:46

by Alex Garton
Twitch: xQcOW/Twitch: Sodapoppin/Facepunch Studios

Share

Rust

The drama on the OfflineTV Rust server continues to escalate as Twitch personalities now accuse each other of stream sniping. Sodapoppin — who has now been accused of this himself — has suggested that it may be better if he quit the game altogether.

It’s fair to say the OfflineTV server has been at the root of Rust’s ongoing drama over the past few weeks. From Pokimane quitting to Shroud’s opinion on xQc’s behavior in-game, there’s been no shortage of disagreements between server members.

Most of the drama has centered around PvP, with certain community members preferring a peaceful gameplay experience. This was resolved by Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung who opted to start a new RP-orientated OfflineTV server, launching on January 7.

Unfortunately, there are now issues between the server members who want to actively PvP and raid. Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris has expressed his frustration over accusations of stream sniping by Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s audience, revealing that it might be better if he just quit Rust to avoid the drama.

Rust players exploring map
Facepunch Studios
OfflineTV’s Rust server has massively boosted the game’s player count.

Sodapoppin speaks out on OfflineTV Rust stream sniping drama

As the raids and PvP continue to rage between Twitch personalities on the server, miscommunication is leading to false accusations of stream-sniping. One example is Sodapoppin, who was accused of stream-sniping after conducting a raid on xQc’s base.

Soda has refuted these claims, stating that he had a good reason to attack: “It’s frustrating, because you have to justify every action you’ve made to a bunch of people that aren’t ever gonna watch a stream, and are gonna side with who they want to side with, no matter what you say to them.”

However, Soda has voiced that he knows why Twitch personalities like xQc believe these rumors, stating that “we’ve told like seven people, but it doesn’t actually matter because the agenda is more fun if we stream-sniped… Greek and xQc, I feel like they’re gonna listen to f***ing anything, because they’re gonna listen to their chat.”

It’s clear that a lack of communication is the reason for the drama, as well as viewers twisting different narratives to cause issues.

Despite this, Soda has stated that xQc is his friend, and that quitting the Rust server may ultimately be the best option to avoid drama.

There’s no doubt that this would resolve the issue, but it’s a shame how easily false information is spread when viewers are jumping between streams to cause issues and attempt to affect friendships.

Fingers crossed that this is sorted as soon as possible, because no one wants to see another big Twitch personality leave the sever.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players call for Bangalore heirloom & Titanfall feature in Season 8

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:40

by Connor Bennett
Bangalore skin in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends players are desperate for Respawn Entertainment to give Bangalore an heirloom at the start of Season 8, and they also want to see some Titanfall features added as well.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, fans of the battle royale title have gotten more insight into the backstories of the different characters – be it through a Stories from the Outland video, the in-game comic books, or their voice lines with other characters. 

This has also led to a select group of legends, mostly made up of the original set of characters, also having their own heirloom items – special melee weapons that play into the backstory. 

These heirlooms are added with each new collection event, and while Gibraltar is set to bag his in the Fight Night event, fans are already looking forward to next season, hoping that Bangalore benefits. 

Bangalore competes in the Apex Games.
Respawn Entertainment
Bangalore remains one of the most popular legends in Apex.

Reddit user CeeChallaposted the classic ‘A Hero’s Fall’ loading screen from Season 2 which shows Bangalore before her days in the Apex Games as a member of the IMC in the Titanfall universe, gaining thousands of upvotes in support. 

While the Redditor asked as to when that particular Bangalore look will be added as a skin, others focused on the heirloom and getting more lore. “Prob [get the skin] next season if she gets an heirloom then and they expand on her lore,” said one user. “She can easily have the best skins and heirloom if they go deep in lore,” added another. 

“Bro, I’ve waited 2 seasons [for a Bangalore heirloom] and saved my shards just for them to drop a Gibby’s heirloom. Pain,” added another commenter. “I will be disappointed if her heirloom isn’t a detached stock,” said another player. 

The skin that Bangalore deserves. from apexlegends

What are pilots in Titanfall?

Additionally, some fans also debated Bangalore’s lore, and whether or not she was a pilot – the elite fighters in Titanfall. She wasn’t actually a pilot like Jack Cooper from Titanfall 2, but some players would like to see a Pilot show up.

“Could you imagine a pilot entering the apex ring? Just watching someone of that level slaughter in the ring would be amazing,” said one fan. “Oh I would love that but it would have to be a nerfed version of a pilot,” added another.

Respawn/EA
Titanfall’s pilots were the elite fighters, and fans want them in Apex.

There’s no telling if the community will see either of their wishes granted in Season 8, seeing as Respawn will have been working on it for quite some time already.

The devs have said previously that they’ve already planned for content beyond Season 10, so, it could just be that they have it in their back pocket and that fans are in for a waiting game.