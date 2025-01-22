Sniper Elite: Resistance system requirements – Minimum PC specs explained

Sniper Elite: Resistance is set to release on January 28, as players sally forth once more to bring about the end of WW2, one Nazi at a time. For those hoping to play on PC, developer Rebellion has confirmed exactly what hardware you’ll need.

The Sniper Elite series has secured its place as the premier stealth-focused game in the genre. It follows Allied Special Forces soldiers as they hit highly specific targets in an attempt to defeat the Axis war machine.

This new story runs parallel to the narrative of Sniper Elite 5, with players taking control of Harry Hawker, an agent of the British Special Operations Executive (SOE). With a campaign that can be experienced in full co-op, it promises to be one of the most complete games in the series yet.

If you’re planning to jump into the PC version, we’ve got the lowdown on the build you’ll need to run to make the game playable.

Sniper Elite: Resistance PC requirements

Rebellion

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or later

Windows 10 or later Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent

Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia 2060 6GB or equivalent

Nvidia 2060 6GB or equivalent DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 90 GB available space

The Steam page for Sniper Elite: Resistance is strangely lacking in recommended specs for the time being, but this guide will be updated to reflect that information when it becomes available.

Sniper Elite: Resistance PC requirements explained

The 2060 is a five-year-old card, and it’s vastly outperformed by any of the cards in the 40 and 50 series. If you found yourself able to run recent games like Dragon Age: Veilguard or Marvel Rivals, then you should be fine to clear the minimum specs with your GPU.

The processor and memory requirements are also middle of the road, and shouldn’t present too many issues for dedicated gaming systems.

Will it run on Steam Deck?

Compatibility with the Steam Deck is also currently unknown, but with the minimum specs above, it’s a safe bet that it will run in some capacity. Whether developer Rebellion will take the extra step to make it fully optimized remains to be seen.

That’s all there is to know! Make sure to check back in regularly as this guide is updated to reflect the latest information available.

