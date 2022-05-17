SMITE reveals Slipknot crossover and it’s just as weird as it sounds

If you’ve ever wondered who would win in a fight between the Greek god Athena and rock superstar Corey Taylor then look no further. SMITE has announced a crossover with heavy metal icons Slipknot, and it’s as wild as it sounds.

The free-to-play MOBA SMITE is no stranger to a collaboration, offering its players the chance to unlock weird and wonderful skins from various pantheons. A Nickelodeon team-up saw Aang and Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender show up as cosmetics.

While SMITE is firmly rooted in the realm of gods, it has branched out into the real world from time to time. 2021’s SMITE x Monstercat Battle Pass saw a series of unlockable skins inspired by electronic music join the fun.

This time, however, developer Titan Forge Games has shifted its attention from mythical heroes to guitar heroes, as the members of Slipknot have arrived in-game.

In what might be the most unlikely crossover we’ve ever seen, SMITE players can now watch their favorite masked metalheads throw hands with from the likes of Greek, Egyptian or Chinese lore.

Coming as part of the 9.5 update, players can now fight as any of the nine members of the Grammy award-winning metal band, Slipknot, thanks to a series of incredibly detailed skins.

The Iowa-based group have become synonymous with their ghoulish masks, which they refresh on every album cycle. While there were plenty of classics to choose from, the crossover recreates the most recent designs used since 2021.

These new cosmetics are reskinned versions of different gods already on the roster, meaning they keep the abilities of that character.

We’ve broken down each one below:

Corey Taylor (Poseidon)

Sid Wilson (Poseidon)

Craig Jones (Poseidon)

Mick Thomson (Chaac)

Jim Root (Chaac)

Alessandro Venturella (Chaac)

Michael Pfaff (Raijin)

Shawn “Clown” Crahan (Raijin)

Jay Weinberg (Raijin)

Let me hear you scream! @slipknot is here to put on a show in SMITE! 🔥 Slipknot legends Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Craig Jones, Michael Pfaff, clown, Jay Weinberg, Mick Thomson, Jim Root, & Alessandro Venturella are joining the Battleground of the Gods! pic.twitter.com/IIzN1ns1dh — SMITE (@SMITEGame) May 10, 2022

Slipknot skins can be purchased from the store or picked up from in-game chests. There’s also a handful of extra unlockables tucked away in chests, such as Loading Screens, Player Tiles, and Music Themes.

Read More: How to claim SMITE Prime Gaming reward drops

The likes of Fortnite have made crossovers something we expect in gaming these days, so it’s not often that one catches us off guard. But SMITE x Slipknot certainly earned a double-take from us when reading the patch notes.

Will this open the door for more games to explore the world of heavy metal? Let’s just say, all hope is NOT gone.