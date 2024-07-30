Skibidi Toilet creator hits Garry’s Mod with DMCA strike for copyright infringement

The creator of Garry’s Mod has revealed ‘DaFuq!?Boom!’, the maker of Skibidi Toilet, has hit the game with a DMCA strike alleging copyright infringement.

Earlier in 2024, Garry’s Mod was hit with a takedown notice from Nintendo. This resulted in the game’s creator, Garry Newman, announcing that they would be removing any Nintendo-related workshop items uploaded over the past 18 years.

Now, Garry’s Mod has been served yet another DMCA notice, this time from Skibidi Toilet’s creator who alleged unauthorized use of copyrighted assets.

Garry Newman The takedown notice alleges unauthorized usage of copyrighted content.

The takedown notice outlines that the Titan Cameraman, Titan Speakerman, Titan TV Man, and Skibidi Toilet are all registered copyrights and that “significant revenue” has been generated due to their unauthorized usage.

The notice states that the assets were being used to “advertise” Garry’s Mod games, and that “there is absolutely no licensed Steam, Valve, Garry’s Mod content related to Skibidi Toilet”.

The DMCA claim was first publicly revealed by Garry Newman on Garry’s Mod s&box Discord server, where he broke the news via a screenshot of the notice.

“You know what’s worse than the Nintendo DMCA?” Newman asked in the Discord chat. “Skibidi Toilet guys sent a DMCA too. Serious. Can you believe the cheek?”

DaFuqBoom/YouTube The Skibidi Toilet itself is one of the copyrighted assets mentioned in the DMCA claim.

In Newman’s screenshot, we can see there is a Registration Number for the assets. A search of the number shows all four of the content assets have been claimed by Invisible Narrative LLC.

Since Newman posted the screenshot, he hasn’t addressed the claim any further and hasn’t discussed the DMCA strike anywhere else.

Since much of Garry’s Mod’s content is user-generated, there are thousands of assets for GMod’s devs to sift through if they were to comply with the claim. However, it is uncertain if Newman is planning to delete all Skibidi Toilet-related content as he did with Nintendo.