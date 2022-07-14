Skate confirmed as free-to-play game and crossplay details revealed

Shay Robson . 1 hour ago

After years of waiting, EA announced that the next installment of the Skate series is in development. Now named officially as ‘skate.’, the developers have revealed the game will be free-to-play, support cross-play and cross-progression between platforms.

Since its reveal to the world in 2020, we haven’t heard much about the next Skate game beyond gameplay leaks of pre-pre-pre-alpha footage. However, the developers blessed fans on July 14 with an update on the development, which has revealed some crucial information.

While Iucky players will get a chance to get hands on with the game in the near future through selective playtests, the developers opened up and revealed long-awaited details on the next entry in the franchise.

skate. will be free to play?

Fans initially believed the next installment in the series would be titled Skate 4, and follow on from the last title Skate 3. However, the Full Circle devs have announced that the game will be simply called ‘skate.’

The devs noted that the game isn’t a sequel, remake, reboot or remaster, and there’s ambitions to keep skate. going for years to come. “Our dream is that skate. never ends,” said Lead of Product Management Isabelle Mocquard.

More surprisingly, however, is that the developers announced that skate. will be free to play for all, and will feature cross-progession and cross-play between PC, as well as last-gen and new-gen Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Additionally, while it’s still early in development, there’s plans for skate. to even support cross-progression with mobile devices. The devs are looking to achieve a “no barriers” approach to the game that allows players to play however they like.

In order to support the free-to-play game, microtransactions will be added. However, fortunately, FullCircle reassured fans that the skate. won’t feature any pay-to-win advantages. In addition, no areas of the map will be locked behind a paywall and there will be no lootboxes.

“I want it to be very clear that it’s not a pay-to-win game,” said FullCircle General Manager Dan McCulloch. “There won’t be any gameplay areas hidden exclusively behind a paywall. Players won’t be able to buy any gameplay altering advantages.”

Despite many teasers, the developers wouldn’t open up on any planned release date for skate.

According to Creative Director Deran Chung, the devs will be taking their time when it comes to the game’s release. “Our mantra is let’s not f**k it up,” the developer admitted. “We’re going to take our time, and not put any unrealistic expectations for when it comes to a launch date. It’ll come when it’s ready.”

For those looking to get their hands on the game before release, luckily some will get their chance through selective play-testing this summer, so make sure to sign-up on the EA website.