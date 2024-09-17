New Skate game finally gets a confirmed release 15 years after Skate 3

EA and Full Circle have announced that the long-awaited Skate revival will release in early access next year following a playtest on consoles this fall.

Fans of realistic and immersive skateboarding games got good news on the next entry in the long-dormant Skate franchise.

In a post that included pre-alpha footage – the clearest look at gameplay officially released to date – the devs revealed Skate will enter early access sometime in 2025. No specific release window was given.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of that, some console users will have the opportunity to try out Skate during a closed console playtest in fall 2024.

Those interested in participating can sign up to become a skate. Insider on EA’s website. No specific start date or platforms for the test have been announced, though the devs have said the game will release on last and current-gen systems, and the playtest registration asks about PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This console test follows two years of playtesting on PC, which EA says has involved “tens of thousands of individual playtesters” exploring the game’s city of San Vansterdam. The new setting combines elements of San Vanelona and Port Carverton from previous games along with some of the dev’s “favorite real-world spots.”

Skate will be the first new game in the series since Skate 3, which was released back in 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Though it started as an annual series in the late ’00s, the franchise remained completely dormant for a decade until EA revealed a fifth entry during EA Play 2020 to be developed by a new studio called Full Circle.

Article continues after ad

In 2022, the devs announced the game would be a free-to-play title simply called Skate set in the new city of San Vansterdam. Few specifics have been announced since, but leaks indicate it will include loot boxes in the form of Swag Bags in addition to the expected customization options.