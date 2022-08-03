Sims 4 patch removes incest and fixes game-breaking age up bugs

A new patch for The Sims 4 has removed the option to engage in incestuous relationships and also fixed bugs surrounding the ageing of Sims.

The Sims 4’s previousupdate brought with it a litany of bugs and glitches. While most were small and more cosmetic things, two big glitches arose that have had players calling on devs at EA to address them immediately.

The first being that players have been documenting issues with the ageing of their Sims. Specifically that they are ageing at a faster rate than they should be. The second major issue to arise from the latest update is that the wanted option for Sims had been altered in some way, allowing Sims the option and desire to date their siblings.

Both these problems have caused major backlash in the Sims community with players furiously calling on EA to remove incest from The Sims 4 and ensure Sims are ageing appropriately.

In response to the online scrutiny, EA have just released a patch to help clear up both of these problems. They also addressed a few other less urgent issues in the latest patch as well. In the update notes, EA did also offer up a “big thank you to all you community members who helped us track down these issues.”

The full list of patch notes can be found below.

The Sims 4

Sims with a short or long Lifespan no longer become younger or age dramatically when leaving Create a Sim.

The “Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend” Want now targets appropriate Sims.

Adult Sims no longer tag teens in flirtatious Social Bunny posts.

All available Sims now can be selected for travel even if they are currently not on the current lot.

Get Famous

Sims without Fame no longer occasionally appear to have it.

High School Years