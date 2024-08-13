Simple Diablo 4 mistake can lock you out of a precious Season 5 item

Fiddling around in Diablo 4’s Eternal Realm can result in the loss of one of Season 5’s guaranteed Resplendent Sparks.

Diablo 4 Season 5 is in full swing and players are busying themselves by pulping the armies of hell into a fine paste. This season brings the titular Infernal Hordes which have been so well received that players are ignoring the Artificer’s Pit entirely.

Season 5 also treats the denizens of Sanctuary to Hellbreach Dungeons and the newly buffed Mythic Uniques. Mythic’s have replaced Ubers as the must-have items and if you’re looking to craft them, you’ll need some incredibly rare Resplendent Sparks.

One Diablo 4 player found out the hard way that you can easily lose access to one of the few guaranteed Resplendent Sparks in Season 5. Reddit user Thorvasc1 found out that killing Uber Lilith in the Eternal Realm first will stop you from receiving a Spark for killing her in the Seasonal Realm.

For context, one of the few ways to earn a guaranteed Resplendent Spark is by defeating Uber Lilith. As the game’s penultimate challenge, this is no easy feat. The reward is worth it however because Resplendent Sparks allow you to craft Diablo 4 Season 5’s Mythic Uniques.

Unfortunately for this player, they had to offer the game’s community a little PSA. “Don’t make the same mistake I did and kill Uber Lilith in the Eternal Realm before the Seasonal,” they cautioned.

Doing so rewarded them a Resplendent Spark in the Eternal Realm but when they did the same in the Seasonal, no Spark. The situation is likely a bug, as other players have chimed in on the matter.

“As much as I think playing in Eternal is stupid it shouldn’t have worked like that,” one user explained. “Seasonal and Eternal are separate so rewards like that should be separate.”

At the urging of others, Thorvasc1 submitted a ticket to Blizzard support who confirmed that Uber Lilith’s rewards were not “working as intended”. They also noted that a fix was in the works.

Until there’s an official announcement regarding the bug fix, it’s best not to defeat Uber Lilith in the Eternal Realm during Diablo 4 Season 5. If you do, you might be forced into a painful grind to replace her Resplendent Spark.