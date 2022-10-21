Silent Hill Townfall: Trailer, rumors, & everything we know so far

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Silent Hill: Townfall is a new game in the Silent Hill series. Here’s everything we know about this mysterious title, and what it could turn out to be.

Silent Hill: Townfall is the most mysterious annoucement from the the Silent Hill Transmission event as the developers didn’t tell us much about it. The trailer suggested that the game will be set in the US, unlike the also announced Silent Hill p, meaning that the game could be set in the original town of Silent Hill or at least near it.

The game will be developed by NoCode Studios and published by Annapurna Interactive and this is perhaps our biggest clue as to what Silent Hill: Townfall will end up looking like. Here’s everything we know.

Konami Several disturbing images pop up on the small TV in the trailer.

Not yet, no release date for Silent Hill: Townfall has been revealed by the developers.

However, the game is likely to release after other Silent Hill projects like the Silent Hill 2 remake, but we could potentially see the game release before Silent Hill p, the next major entry in the franchise.

Of course, the above is speculation based on what we gleamed from the Silent Hill Transmission event.

What platforms will Silent Hill: Townfall be on?

We don’t yet know which platforms Silent Hill: Townfall will release on.

The Silent Hill 2 remake will be a PlayStation exclusive for a year as well as coming to PC, so the game could do something similar. However, platforms like Xbox Series X|S remain a possibility.

Trailer

Check out the game’s reveal trailer below:

Gameplay and setting

The trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, but developer No Code are famous for their text and puzzle based horror games. Therefore, it’s reasonable to speculate that Townfall could be a similar type of experience.

It could even blend narrative horror gameplay with puzzle elements, or it could be closer to typical Silent Hill game and simply incorporate these elements.

The story details are unknown, but it seems to involve a character coming to an isolated community for some dark purpose, with another character understanding this and wanting them to keep their distance.

The trailer shows a handheld TV with various flashing images, some of which look eerilly reminicient of the Silent Hill streets, suggesting we may get to return to the iconic haunted town in this game.

