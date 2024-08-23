Shroud says Game of the Year is “rigged” if Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t win

Popular Twitch streamer shroud is convinced that if Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t win Game of the Year, then the awards are “rigged.”

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is quite well-versed in the world of gaming. The ex-CSGO pro even has his own FPS in development in the form of Spectre Divide and is no stranger to sharing his thoughts on the industry.

Naturally, this meant he had to check out Game Science’s smash hit Black Myth: Wukong, and like many, he was blown away by the action RPG.

Article continues after ad

The Journey to the West-inspired title has taken the gaming world by storm, breaking Steam records to become the platform’s most-played single-player experience.

During an August 22 Twitch broadcast, shroud praised the “awesome” game before thinking about his next words carefully.

“I don’t want to say this, cause it might piss you off. But it’s gonna win Game of the Year,” he confidently predicted. “It’s gonna, 100%. 1000%.”

Article continues after ad

Grzesiek was so sure of this, he even claimed that if Black Myth doesn’t end up winning the award in December, then GOTY is “rigged.”

Article continues after ad

“If it doesn’t, it’s rigged. Simply put. What’s the competition? Space Marine, but I doubt it. How’s a Warhammer game going to win? I don’t know? F**king Helldivers? Palworld? I think it clears them. I think it clears hard.”

Shroud isn’t the only Twitch streamer to believe Black Myth: Wukong deserves GOTY. Asmongold shared similar sentiments on his own broadcast, claiming that the game is the clear favorite to take home the prize despite lacking a sense of exploration.

Article continues after ad

“I wish it had more open world exploration, because of how good the game is,” Asmongold said. “I feel dumb even saying that. The mechanics in this game are incredible, they are so well done. Each of the bosses is really well-designed. This is way better than what I had expected.”