Shroud reveals how he'd design his own perfect FPS game

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the best players to ever touch the FPS genre. However, would that transfer into designing a good game? Shroud has given it some thought, and has some features he’d like to include into his own “perfect” FPS.

Shroud has mastered almost every FPS title on the market. You name it, he’s probably played it, and gotten to the top rank. While he cut his teeth in professional CS:GO, he’s gone on to become one of the most talented streamers out there.

However, what if the tables were turned? What if shroud was tasked with creating a game that would be enjoyed by all? Well, he’s given it some thought ⁠— and it’d look a lot like Escape from Tarkov.

The perfect FPS, according to shroud

Discussing the proposition in a June 11 video, shroud claimed that Tarkov has basically all the elements of an FPS game that he loves. However, it could do with a bit of tweaking to give it a bit more flair.

“Honestly, if I was to make a game, I think it would be something like [Escape from Tarkov],” shroud admitted. “It would be raid-based, map-based, super-survival based but not too crazy hardcore. I’d really want a game like Tarkov, but not as modern.”

“I want a game where it’s like really sh*tty. You’ve got good melee mechanics. You have sh*tty, put-together-with-tape pistols and rifles, and every now and then you can find insane sh*t.”

As shroud got deeper and deeper into the discussion, his fans started wondering about exact details. Open world map, or something a bit more constraints? How would the game look visually?

“Not an open world like DayZ? I think open world games kind of suck. This is the way to do it. You do it instance-based,” he claimed.

“Kind of like Rust weapons? Yeah, but I wouldn’t want it to look like Rust. I want it to look more like Tarkov, where it’s got that realistic kind of look to it, but with sh*tty put together weapons. Rust is cartoony ⁠— it’s got its skins and colourfulness ⁠— I want it dark and gritty. More so Fallout-style.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxliYJ0Rg_s

However, despite all the hypothesizing, shroud doesn’t see himself cut out for the world of game development ⁠— at least on his lonesome. His dreams are wild, but he lacks the manpower and funding do it solo.

“If I was ever to be on some project of game creation, [the game] would be something super basic. I don’t have the funds to have this giant studio with hundreds of people to actually make a good game. If anything, it’d be a project that starts with 10 people and takes 10 years.”

Shroud has consulted on some games in the past, stating previously that he’s helped out with the development of Apex Legends. While an entire game developed by him is out of the question for now, things might change in the future.