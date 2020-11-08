 Shroud includes surprise pick in favorite FPS games to play right now - Dexerto
Shroud includes surprise pick in favorite FPS games to play right now

Published: 8/Nov/2020 22:25 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 22:38

by Marco Rizzo
Shroud talks about Squad
Shroud

Apex Legends Squad Valorant

As one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is considered one of the best FPS players around, and listed the top three first-person shooters he’s enjoyed the most recently.

To the question “What are your top-3 FPS games right now?” shroud immediately said Valorant without hesitation, before adding Apex Legends and tactical shooter ‘Squad’ to the list.

Shroud is certainly one of the most experienced FPS players on twitch right now, not only from his stint as a professional CSGO player but also due to his streaming career as a human aimbot and simply the number of shooters he plays — so his opinion goes a long way.

Including Valorant isn’t a surprising move, given the game has taken North America by storm and is one of shroud’s most-streamed games in recent times.

“Valorant is the best shooter that has come out recently.” The ex-Cloud9 player claimed, before explaining how the 5v5 competitive shooter sub-genre – a niche which doesn’t see new titles very often — is the most appealing for him personally.

The Streamer later expanded on the reasons why he thinks Riot’s new game has found success with a large number of players, mainly its relative simplicity compared to other competitive shooters such as Counter-Strike.

For all the naysayers, shroud also made it a point to say that valorant is not dying, but actually growing as a game and esport, with a number of CSGO and other esport pros from the USA and Canada recently making the switch to the Riot title.

Shroud says Valorant is the best recent FPS
Riot Games
Valorant has become a popular game in North America, with some high-profile esports organizations entering the scene

An almost sleeper pick, Squad is technically the most recent release out of the three games mentioned and altogether a different style of FPS compared to the other two, both in style and scale.

Set in a modern military context, the tactical FPS from Offworld Industries provides a different sort of challenge, making communication and teamwork its main selling points, and while the game might not top the charts on Twitch, the player-base is extremely dedicated.

Officially released in late September 2020, Squad is larger in scale compared to 5v5 and different in scope to BRs, providing an experience more similar to that of games like Arma 3. Shroud’s played the title in the past, with the most recent appearance on stream being when it had its full release.

Shroud likes Squad
Offworld Industries
Squad has regained attention since its release on September 23.

Finally, Apex Legends has steadily become one of the most played games on the human aimbot’s stream, and he’s even explained his preference for Respawn’s title over other BRs like Warzone due to his love of more competition in games, which Apex certainly provides.

While initially not mentioning CSGO as one of his favorites games at the moment, shroud was sure to give a special mention to the classic shooter, “CS is literally the God Game, the best game ever made. fact.”

Apex Legends

When are World’s Edge and Kings Canyon coming back to Apex Legends?

Published: 8/Nov/2020 19:21

by Bill Cooney
King's Canyon World's Edge Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

With the arrival of Olympus in Season 7, Apex Legends has removed both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge from the rotation, but there’s no need to worry as both maps will eventually be returning.

We all know and love Kings Canyon, which had been host to the Apex Games since release in 2019. World’s Edge came out a bit later – at the start of Season 3 – but both have now been removed by Respawn.

With the start of Season 7, the new map Olympus will be the only one we can play on before the other two are eventually brought back.  Below is all the info we currently have on when World’s Edge and Kings Canyon will be coming back to Apex Legends.

When is World’s Edge coming back to Apex?

mining rig in worlds edge Apex Legends map
Respawn Entertainment
World’s Edge won’t be gone from Apex for long.

According to the Season 7 patch notes, World’s Edge will only be taking a two-week break from the game. Given that Ascension kicked off on Nov. 4, that means it should be coming back around Nov. 18.

After that week the game will go into a normal rotation between Olympus and the Talos outpost once players start to get the hang of the new map. The second half of Season 7 ranked, starting at the same time, will also be played entirely on World’s Edge.

When is Kings Canyon coming back to Apex?

Respawn Entertainment
Good old King’s Canyon will be heading to the vault for Season 7.

Devs haven’t provided an exact date yet for when we could expect to see this map return to Apex, and only said that they “will be vaulting Kings Canyon for the time being,” to start Season 7.

While we don’t have an exact timetable, Respawn also temporarily removed the original region for the entirety of Season 3 when World’s Edge was first released and brought it back as part of the ranked rotation in Season 4.

We can’t say for certain exactly when we’ll be able to drop into King’s Canyon again, but we wouldn’t get our hopes up to see it return to the lineup before Season 8.