Shroud includes surprise pick in favorite FPS games to play right now - Dexerto

As one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is considered one of the best FPS players around, and listed the top three first-person shooters he’s enjoyed the most recently.

To the question “What are your top-3 FPS games right now?” shroud immediately said Valorant without hesitation, before adding Apex Legends and tactical shooter ‘Squad’ to the list.

Shroud is certainly one of the most experienced FPS players on twitch right now, not only from his stint as a professional CSGO player but also due to his streaming career as a human aimbot and simply the number of shooters he plays — so his opinion goes a long way.

Including Valorant isn’t a surprising move, given the game has taken North America by storm and is one of shroud’s most-streamed games in recent times.

“Valorant is the best shooter that has come out recently.” The ex-Cloud9 player claimed, before explaining how the 5v5 competitive shooter sub-genre – a niche which doesn’t see new titles very often — is the most appealing for him personally.

The Streamer later expanded on the reasons why he thinks Riot’s new game has found success with a large number of players, mainly its relative simplicity compared to other competitive shooters such as Counter-Strike.

For all the naysayers, shroud also made it a point to say that valorant is not dying, but actually growing as a game and esport, with a number of CSGO and other esport pros from the USA and Canada recently making the switch to the Riot title.

An almost sleeper pick, Squad is technically the most recent release out of the three games mentioned and altogether a different style of FPS compared to the other two, both in style and scale.

Set in a modern military context, the tactical FPS from Offworld Industries provides a different sort of challenge, making communication and teamwork its main selling points, and while the game might not top the charts on Twitch, the player-base is extremely dedicated.

Officially released in late September 2020, Squad is larger in scale compared to 5v5 and different in scope to BRs, providing an experience more similar to that of games like Arma 3. Shroud’s played the title in the past, with the most recent appearance on stream being when it had its full release.

Finally, Apex Legends has steadily become one of the most played games on the human aimbot’s stream, and he’s even explained his preference for Respawn’s title over other BRs like Warzone due to his love of more competition in games, which Apex certainly provides.

While initially not mentioning CSGO as one of his favorites games at the moment, shroud was sure to give a special mention to the classic shooter, “CS is literally the God Game, the best game ever made. fact.”