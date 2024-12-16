Shroud flexes his bank account to avoid tilting in Marvel Rivals

Twitch star and former CSGO pro shroud only needed to take a look at his bank account to calm down and stop tilting at Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals has emerged as a contender to Overwatch 2’s hero shooter crown after receiving a ton of praise since its release.

However, just like any competitive title, there are going to be games that stress out even the most elite players.

That’s exactly what happened to Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek on December 15, but the streamer figured out a way to easily deflect the tilt and keep his cool.

Shroud looks at his bank account and instantly “locks in” at Marvel Rivals

While streaming Marvel Rivals on Twitch as Winter Soldier, shroud and his team were struggling against their opponents.

“We have sh*t teammates. I’m getting pissed off. I’m getting worked up. It’s hot in my room. Dude, I’m actually getting a little upset,” he said after being eliminated. “How do I reset this mentally?”

As he prepared to respawn, someone encouraged shroud to just take a peek at his bank account, prompting the streamer to get on his phone and pull up his info.

At the same time, Grzesiek switched to Hawkeye and navigated back to the battlefield, prompting the human aimbot to “lock in” and in an attempt to salvage the game.

In mere moments, shroud secured three big frags, eliminating half of the enemy team, but was unable to fully clutch it out and carry his team.

“I typed, ‘My team is ass,’ and it starred out everything,” he joked, still a bit upset by the loss.

While his team was too heavy to be carried in this situation, shroud definitely got a bit of a boost by taking a quick look at his bank account.

According to third-party stat-tracking website TwitchTracker, shroud has 6,271 paid active subscribers. Assuming each sub was $5, he’d be making $31,355 per month in just subs alone.

When combined with Twitch ads and other opportunities, such as sponsored streams, the former CSGO pro’s bank account could be big enough to keep even the biggest rage quitters from tilting.