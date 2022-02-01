Shroud claims big problems will stop Lost Ark from really challenging MMO rivals

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek isn’t keen on some aspects of Lost Ark, including its style and combat, and in his view, that could stop it from challenging other MMOs like World of Warcraft.

Shroud told fans that all he wants to play at the moment is MMO games. “The stage that I’m in gaming-wise at the moment is very much MMOs,” he said. “Like, I really just want to play MMOs. I’m in a weird MMO phase.”

It’s not all that surprising since he’s always been a massive fan of World of Warcraft and has enjoyed his time on New World. But it is a step in the opposite direction of first-person shooters, which has always been his niche.

Advertisement

However, that doesn’t mean he wants to play them all. For example, he has no interest in playing Lost Ark despite all the interest and hype brewing among other streamers like Asmongold, and he explained why.

“I don’t think I’m going to play Lost Ark. I don’t think so,” he said. The first reason he mentioned is that he simply doesn’t like how the game looks. “I’m not a fan of its style. I’m not a fan of its over-the-top style.”

However, the second reason, and arguably the more important one, is that he believes a crucial gameplay element doesn’t stack up to its competitors. “The combat is just not appealing to me. That’s all.”

Advertisement

Shroud admitted it was a “shame” that he isn’t interested in the game because it could have been a good “filler” for him to play between other things. But in the end, it just doesn’t “intrigue” him enough to make him want to play.

Read More: Asmongold explains difference between Lost Ark and WoW players

Instead, he’d prefer playing some old classics of the genre. “I think about playing a private server for City of Heroes again. I think about playing Star Wars: The Old Republic. I think about playing World of Warcraft.”

Shroud did give Lost Ark a chance during the closed beta.

However, it sounds like it didn’t make a good impression — at least not one that is strong enough to swoon him away from other MMOs like New World.

Advertisement

Either way, we’ll find out whether he decides to give it another crack once the game officially launches on February 11.